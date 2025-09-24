Zelensky Meets With OAS Secretary General

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I met with Secretary General of the Organization of American States Albert Ramdin," he said

He also thanked Ramdin for supporting Ukraine and its people.

"We value the OAS's readiness to continue standing with us and working together toward achieving real peace," Zelensky said.

Video: Volodymyr Zelensky / Facebook

Zelensky is on a visit to New York, where he is taking part in high-level events of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to meet with leaders of several states, U.S. senators and congressmen, as well as executives of leading American companies.

Photo: screenshot