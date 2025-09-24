Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Paths To Peace, Pressure On Russia: Zelensky Meets With Lula

2025-09-24 07:08:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I had a substantive meeting with President of Brazil Lula da Silva. We spoke about the most important issue – the ways to achieve real peace for Ukraine," he said.

Video: Volodymyr Zelensky / Facebook

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine wants peace more than anyone else.

He also stated that he is ready for a leaders' level meeting with the Russian side, but since Russia shows no readiness, "strong international pressure is needed to unblock the path to dialogue."

Read also: Ukrainian, Angolan presidents discuss partnership in agriculture, technology

During the meeting, Zelensky briefed his Brazilian counterpart on the actual situation at the front and on Russia's manipulative attempts to create an impression of military victories.

"I appreciate Brazil's willingness to play a role in the peace process. I invited President Lula da Silva to visit Ukraine," he added.

As reported, the Fifth Crimea Platform Summit kicked off in New York as part of the UN General Assembly, with representatives from more than 60 countries taking part.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

