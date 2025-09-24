80% Of War-Damaged Sites Restored In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced in a Facebook post by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksii Kuleba, according to Ukrinform.

“The Kyiv region is now 80% restored. That's over 24,000 out of 30,000 damaged or destroyed sites-including residential buildings, schools, hospitals, and infrastructure,” the statement reads.

According to Kuleba, nearly 16,500 families in the region have received compensation for damaged housing totaling over UAH 2.2 billion. More than 4,000 families have used housing certificates or begun building new homes with state support, receiving over UAH 8 billion in funding.

In Irpin alone, 3,111 of the 3,860 damaged sites have already been repaired. The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the city is actively rebuilding, with new residential complexes rising alongside restored buildings. A portion of the apartments will be offered under special terms to families affected by the war or in need of additional support.

“This approach will combine recovery and development with housing accessibility. Irpin will serve as a pilot city for this model,” Kuleba added.

As previously reported, as of September 22, more than 134,000 families across Ukraine had received compensation for damaged or destroyed housing, totaling UAH 45.3 billion.

Photo: Oleksii Kuleba