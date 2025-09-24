Natbridge Resources Announces Extension Of Binding Letter Of Intent For Cahuilla Gold Project Acquisition

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) -is pleased to announce the extension of its binding Letter of Intent ("") with Teras Resources Inc. (""), an arm's length Alberta corporation, for the acquisition of certain mining claims and related property interests comprising the Cahuilla Gold Project (or the "") in Imperial County, California.

Extension of LOI and Transaction Overview

Under the terms of the Amendment, the date by which NatBridge and Teras Resources will seek to enter into a definitive agreement for the purchase of the Cahuilla Gold Project subsurface rights has been extended to September 26, 2025. All other terms of the LOI, originally executed on August 7, 2025, remain unchanged and in full force and effect.

Stephen Moses, CEO and Director of NatBridge, commented: "The extension of our LOI with Teras Resources reflects our shared commitment to advancing the Cahuilla project and aligns with NatBridge's strategy to build a portfolio of gold properties that meet the stringent tokenisation requirements set by NatGold Digital Ltd. The Cahuilla project positions NatBridge at the forefront of sustainable, blockchain-powered gold resource management. We appreciate the professionalism of the Teras Resources team and look forward to successfully executing the definitive agreement with respect to Phase 1 of the project."

About the Cahuilla Gold Project

The Cahuilla Gold Project is situated in northwestern Imperial County, California, covering approximately 1,680 acres of patented claims. Parcels 45 and 46, which total 20 acres and are wholly owned by Teras Resources, are the focus of NatBridge's acquisition under the binding Letter of Intent. NatBridge aims to acquire 100% of the subsurface mineral rights for these parcels, which together contain an indicated resource of 122,211 ounces of gold at a 0.005 oz/ton cut-off, as outlined in the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") technical report titled "Amended Technical Report on the Cahuilla Project Gold and Silver Resources, Imperial County, California," dated 10 March 2021, authored by Steven D Craig, C.P.G., et al. (the " Technical Report "). The acquisition is structured in phases, starting with Parcels 45 and 46, and is contingent on satisfactory due diligence and regulatory approval.

Recent Assessment Report

NatBridge also wishes to highlight the recently completed independent assessment report by Capps Geoscience LLC, authored by Richard C. Capps, PhD, SME Registered Member (the " Assessment "). The Assessment, conducted in August and September 2025, reviewed the land status and mineral resource estimate for the Project, focusing on Parcels 45 and 46, and evaluated the Technical Report and confirmed Teras Resources' 100% ownership and title to the parcels.

Key Findings from the Assessment:



The Assessment confirmed that Parcels 45 and 46 are within the global gold and silver resource boundary.

The indicated gold and silver resource for Parcel 45 is 5,620,971 tons averaging 0.01 opt Au and 0.09 opt Ag (50,251 oz Au, 511,227 oz Ag).

For Parcel 46, the indicated resource is 6,669,168 tons averaging 0.01 opt Au and 0.13 opt Ag (71,960 oz Au, 858,856 oz Ag). The Assessment was based on a comprehensive database of 441 drill holes and confirmed the integrity of the resource estimate and title documentation.

The Assessment is not a technical report as defined by NI 43-101 and should not be interpreted or presented as a NI 43-101-compliant technical report. The information and findings from the Assessment are distinct from those set forth in the Technical Report. All resource figures and technical data cited from the Assessment are based solely on the independent review and analysis performed by Capps Geoscience LLC and do not constitute, supplement, or replace the disclosures established under NI 43-101.

Transaction Summary

The LOI contemplates NatBridge acquiring 100% of the subsurface mineral rights to Parcels 45 and 46 for a purchase price based on the indicated gold ounces at a 0.005 oz/ton cut-off, as detailed in the Technical Report. The transaction is structured in phases, with the current extension allowing both parties to finalize the definitive agreement.

Qualified Person Statement

Lawrence Segerstrom, CPG, advisor to NatBridge and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About NatBridge Resources Ltd.

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) is a publicly traded Canadian company, also listed in the United States and Germany, leading the gold resource supply side of NatGold Digital Ltd.'s (" NatGold Digital ") revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold tokenization ecosystem. This innovative approach redefines how gold's value can be captured through tokenization, eliminating extraction and its environmental, social, and financial costs through a blockchain-powered, eco-friendly digital mining process. NatBridge's strategy is focused on the supply side of the NatGold ecosystem. By acquiring gold resources that meet the qualification criteria of NatGold Digital, in accordance with NatGold Digital's strict token certification standards, NatBridge is establishing itself as a key player in this industry - operating at the intersection of three major global investment trends: gold, sustainable investing, and the tokenization of real-world assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as "plans", "expects", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or similar expressions, or by statements that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the execution of the definitive agreement with respect to the Project, completion of the transaction, receipt of regulatory approvals, and statements regarding NatBridge's business strategy and participation in the NatGold Digital Ltd.'s gold tokenization ecosystem. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Risks include, but are not limited to, the inability to settle terms, obtain necessary approvals, identify and acquire qualifying gold resources, technological developments, market demand, future precious metals prices, regulatory changes, and the implications of digital mining. Additional risks are described in NatBridge's securities filings on SEDAR+. Except as required by law, NatBridge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

