Global Freedom Flotilla Reports Drone Attacks In Int'l Waters
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The organizing committee of the Global Freedom Flotilla, a peaceful mission aiming to break the blockade on Gaza, announced on Wednesday that repeated drone attacks occurred in international waters of the Mediterranean Sea, targeting at least 10 ships.
The committee reported that unidentified objects were dropped onto the flotilla's boats, causing damage and 13 explosions, but there were no casualties.
They accused the Israeli occupation of running a disinformation campaign, which includes spreading false information about the flotilla's intentions and activities, to justify possible military action against the humanitarian convoy, calling these actions war crimes and violations of international law.
UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese reported that seven drone strikes were affecting the vessels following the passage of nearly 15 aircraft overhead. She emphasized the urgent need for immediate protective measures, underscoring the critical nature of the situation. Meanwhile, Spain announced it would be sending a warship tomorrow (Thursday) to protect the Flotilla, which originally embarked on its journey from Barcelona.
The Global Freedom Flotilla comprises humanitarian workers from 44 nations, dedicated to delivering aid to Gaza and addressing the 23-month blockade. They set off from Tunisia after Israeli authorities blocked previous attempts. (end)
