Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Chairs GCC-US Joint Ministerial Meeting In New York


2025-09-24 07:06:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, in his capacity as current Chair of the GCC Ministerial Council, presided over the joint ministerial meeting between the GCC and the United States, held Wednesday on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.
The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said in a statement that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the American side, with participation from GCC foreign ministers and GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi.
The meeting reviewed the close relations between the GCC and the US, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on all levels, particularly in regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The ministers emphasized the importance of advancing the GCC-US strategic dialogue and building on previous agreements to deepen their longstanding partnership, the statement continued.
Talks also focused on expanding cooperation in key sectors including economy, investment, technology, and energy, in addition to addressing regional and global developments and challenges.
The meeting further explored frameworks to intensify coordination in efforts to enhance regional stability and promote peace. (end)
