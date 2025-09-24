Kuwait FM Chairs GCC-US Joint Ministerial Meeting In New York
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, in his capacity as current Chair of the GCC Ministerial Council, presided over the joint ministerial meeting between the GCC and the United States, held Wednesday on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.
The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said in a statement that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the American side, with participation from GCC foreign ministers and GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi.
The meeting reviewed the close relations between the GCC and the US, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on all levels, particularly in regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The ministers emphasized the importance of advancing the GCC-US strategic dialogue and building on previous agreements to deepen their longstanding partnership, the statement continued.
Talks also focused on expanding cooperation in key sectors including economy, investment, technology, and energy, in addition to addressing regional and global developments and challenges.
The meeting further explored frameworks to intensify coordination in efforts to enhance regional stability and promote peace. (end)
ast
The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said in a statement that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the American side, with participation from GCC foreign ministers and GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi.
The meeting reviewed the close relations between the GCC and the US, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on all levels, particularly in regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The ministers emphasized the importance of advancing the GCC-US strategic dialogue and building on previous agreements to deepen their longstanding partnership, the statement continued.
Talks also focused on expanding cooperation in key sectors including economy, investment, technology, and energy, in addition to addressing regional and global developments and challenges.
The meeting further explored frameworks to intensify coordination in efforts to enhance regional stability and promote peace. (end)
ast
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment