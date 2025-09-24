Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deadly Shooting At Dallas ICE Facility Gunman Dead, Officials Say


2025-09-24 07:06:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Two people were killed and one person is in critical condition after a shooting at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas Wednesday morning, according to authorities. The shooter is dead, law enforcement said.
Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said in an interview with CNN the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The facility is located along I-35E, just southwest of Dallas Love Field Airport.
Dallas police said officers responded to an assist officer call at the facility around 6:40 am. An initial law enforcement report indicated the gunman was positioned at an elevated location. The gunman opened fire from the rooftop of an attorney's office across the street from the ICE Detention facility, on Empress Street.
Just after 10 am, ICE said the scene was secured. According to ICE, the shooter opened fire on the facility, firing "indiscriminately at the building and those in the sallyport." All three victims shot were detainees of the facility.
"Early evidence that we've seen from rounds that were found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature," said Joe Rothrock, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Dallas field office.
The Dallas Field Office serves as a temporary holding facility for some detainees. Between January 20 and mid-June, an average of 47 people were held there each day, spending roughly seven hours in detention, according to a CBS News analysis of ICE data compiled by the Vera Institute of Justice and the Deportation Data Project. (end)
