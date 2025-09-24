THE WEATHER CHANNEL TO AIR 'HELENE: ONE YEAR LATER'-3 DAYS OF COVERAGE ON RESILIENCE AND RECOVERY SINCE HURRICANE HELENE

The Weather Channel will broadcast HELENE: ONE YEAR LATER -- three days of special live and original programming marking the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene -- the deadliest hurricane to strike the mainland U.S. in nearly two decades

Coverage will run Sept 25-27, with a One-Hour Special Premiering on The Weather Channel TV Network and The Weather Channel TV App at 10pm ET on September 25th

- Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group/The Weather Channel

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Weather Channel is pleased to announce the broadcast of HELENE: ONE YEAR LATER -- three days of special live and original programming marking the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene -- the deadliest hurricane to strike the mainland U.S. in nearly two decades.

“Helene left an indelible mark on the land, infrastructure, and people in its path,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group – parent company of The Weather Channel.“As we return to the communities most impacted, we are reminded not just of the storm's destruction, but the extraordinary strength and resilience of those rebuilding their lives. HELENE: ONE YEAR LATER is about documenting and honoring their journey.”

The special programming, airing from September 25–27, will revisit Chimney Rock and Bat Cave, North Carolina -- two towns that were at the center of the storm's devastation. With in-depth stories and live reporting, viewers will witness firsthand how these communities have worked to recover in the year since.

Program Schedule and Key Highlights:

Thursday, September 25

● 10pm ET: HELENE: ONE YEAR LATER – one-hour special premieres

● Meteorologists Mike Bettes and Felicia Combs reflect on the original landfall and subsequent inland flooding from Hurricane Helene

Friday, September 26

● Live report from Chimney Rock, North Carolina, as National Correspondent Justin Michaels covers the grand reopening of local businesses and recovery efforts

● HELENE: ONE YEAR LATER re-airs at 10p.m., 11p.m., and 12a.m. EST

Saturday, September 27

● Justin Michaels reports live from Bat Cave, N.C., covering ongoing rebuilding efforts in this storm-damaged area.

● HELENE: ONE YEAR LATER special re-airs throughout the afternoon and evening.

Coverage will also feature reporting from Tennessee and South Georgia. Additionally, Mike Bettes will interview North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein to discuss the ongoing recovery.

ABOUT THE WEATHER CHANNEL TELEVISION NETWORK

Since its launch 43 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast, and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2024, 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won EmmyTM awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. The Weather Channel also won the 2025 EmmyTM Award for Best Breaking News for its Hurricane Helene landfall coverage. The Weather Channel Streaming TV App is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, VIZIO, and Xfinity Flex.

