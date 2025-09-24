The Raad Life Launches As Gen X's Definitive Media Brand

Raad Ghantous, founder of The Raad Life, shares a moment with his dog on the cover of the debut issue of The Raad Life Magazine. The new media brand for Generation X celebrates freedom, reinvention, and the art of thriving in midlife through its print and

- Raad GhantousDANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Raad Life , a decade-old podcast that began as a live internet radio talk show in Orange County, is expanding into a full-scale media brand for Generation X and beyond. Founded by interior designer and entrepreneur Raad Ghantous, the new platform includes a print and digital magazine, an evolved podcast format, curated lifestyle recommendations, and original editorial content-all designed to celebrate the art of midlife reinvention.Originally launched in 2015 as a talk show exploring life, style, culture, and politics in Southern California, The Raad Life has evolved-just as its founder has-to ask deeper questions about identity, purpose, and how we create freedom in our second half of life.“Midlife isn't a crisis; it's a runway,” says Ghantous, whose signature interior design firm has long catered to clients seeking more than just aesthetic beauty or trend-chasing.“I created The Raad Life to reframe what it means to thrive in this stage of life. Now, we're expanding that vision into a media company that gives Gen X the content, culture, and community it deserves.”A Platform Built for ReinventionThe debut issue of The Raad Life Magazine carries the theme of“Freedom Always.” It features a candid interview with musician Brian Coakley of Cadillac Tramps and Razing Jane fame, a look at how Gen X is spending their time, reflections on Gen X design trends, and product recommendations hand-picked by Ghantous in the new Raad Recommends section.The relaunch of The Raad Life Podcast includes bold new episodes with:- Stephen M. R. Covey, bestselling author of The Speed of Trust, on how rebuilding trust-personally and professionally-can redefine our second half of life.- Jerry Colonna, CEO of Reboot and author of Reunion, on growing up emotionally in midlife and reclaiming our sense of belonging.- Greg Scheinman, founder of the Midlife Male platform, on walking away from traditional definitions of success and reconnecting with purpose, performance, and presence at age 47.These episodes dive into the emotional, cultural, and philosophical aspects of reinvention-delivered in Ghantous' signature blend of humor, depth, and authenticity.Curated, Credible, and Created for Gen X“At its core, The Raad Life offers more than media. It's a manifesto,” Colonna said.“Through its website, magazine, podcast, and curated marketplace of Raad-approved products and services, the brand brings intention and beauty to the everyday choices Gen Xers face as they navigate career pivots, aging parents, creative awakenings, and new definitions of success.”Ghantous's award-winning firm, Raad Ghantous & Associates, will also contribute design-forward content to the platform, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how physical space can support emotional and generational transformation.“The Raad Life isn't just a media company. It represents my personal belief,” Ghantous said.“We're here for the seekers, the storytellers, the ones choosing reinvention over retirement.”About The Raad LifeThe Raad Life is a cultural and media brand for Gen X and midlife seekers ready to reimagine what comes next. Originally launched in 2015 as a live radio show and podcast, the platform now includes a print and digital magazine, reinvented podcast series, curated product guides, original articles, and community experiences-all built on the belief that midlife is a beginning, not an end. To explore the debut issue or subscribe, visit theraadlife .

Cara Stewart

Blue C

+1 949-290-5563

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.