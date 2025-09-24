Hudson Shipping Lines Signals Support For Carbon-Recycling Innovation
CRecTech, a Singapore-based clean-tech company, has pioneered a modular and scalable catalytic process to convert biomass and biogas into renewable methanol using a simplified two-step process. This innovation has the potential to reduce capital and operating costs by up to 50% compared to conventional methods, while also creating scalable, decentralized waste-to-fuel solutions.
With a pilot plant scheduled for 2026–2027 and a commercial demonstration projected from 2028 onwards, CRecTech is positioning itself to help address the critical shortage of sustainable methanol supply in the maritime industry, where demand is forecast to grow fivefold by 2050.
“Hudson is committed to exploring practical and scalable pathways to decarbonize shipping,” said Mr. Elon.“We see promise in early-stage technologies such as CRecTech's, which aim to cut emissions while also making renewable methanol more cost-competitive. We look forward to exploring opportunities to collaborate with CRecTech as part of our broader ESG and carbon-reduction initiatives as the technology advances from pilot to commercial scale.”
As part of its ESG strategy, Hudson continues to evaluate partnerships that advance the transition toward sustainable shipping fuels, supporting innovation from pilot to commercial scale.
About Hudson
Hudson is a global supply chain and logistics company with over 50 years of experience supporting commodity, industrial, and manufacturing projects worldwide. With integrated sea, land, and port platforms, Hudson delivers reliable and cost-efficient solutions across shipping, storage, and distribution. Committed to innovation and sustainability, Hudson is actively advancing pathways to decarbonize trade and align its operations with leading ESG standards across the global supply chain. For more information, please visit: .
About CRecTech
CRecTech is a Singapore-based deep-tech company developing breakthrough catalytic technologies to convert waste-derived carbon into affordable renewable methanol. Spun out from the National University of Singapore and supported by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Fellows, Enterprise Singapore, and leading industrial partners, CRecTech's mission is to enable scalable and cost-competitive solutions for maritime decarbonization and beyond. For more information, please visit: .
