Divorce With Respect Week® - A National Movement For Growth

Divorce With Respect Week 2025TM will happen March 3-9

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Divorce with Respect Weekin 2026 will be held March 1 through 8. This is the 5th year of the annual event designed to create public awareness of Collaborative Divorce as an option for divorcing couples. During Divorce With Respect Week, participating collaborative professionals will offer up to 3 free 30-minute divorce consultations. The consultations are an opportunity to speak with divorce professionals, including attorneys, mediators, divorce financial experts, divorce coaches and mental health professionals.Collaborative Practice California (CPCAL) first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. With overwhelmingly positive reception over the last five years, it has since grown into a national movement designed to educate the public about the Collaborative Divorce process. The event has drawn television, newspaper and radio coverage as well as proclamations from cities and states declaring it Divorce With Respect Week in those communities.Divorce with Respect Weekalso offers a unique opportunity to join with the collaborative community in spreading the word about Collaborative Divorce. Nearly 600 collaborative professionals participated in Divorce with Respect Weekin 2025, and over 16,000 people visited the Divorce With Respect Week website seeking to learn more about a better way to untie the knot.Collaborative Divorce professionals interested in participating in Divorce with Respect Weekin 2026 should contact Tim Crouch at ... or by calling 940-383-1990 for more information. Divorce With Respect Weekhas impacted countless individuals across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, helping to keep families out of courts and to divorce with dignity.

