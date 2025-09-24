AGS To Rock The Bolt At G2E 2025 With Bold New Brand And Largest Showcase In Company History

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS will electrify the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) this October with the debut of its bold new brand identity and its largest-ever product showcase. At a brand-new expanded booth (#1150), AGS will showcase 86 slot titles, eight table games with multiple progressives, side bets, and card shufflers, and a dedicated AGSi, AGS' Interactive division, zone.

Powered by a new bolt icon, the refreshed identity reflects AGS' transformation since its last rebrand in 2014, when the Company shortened its name from American Gaming Systems to AGS. At that time, AGS was predominantly a Class II slot supplier, beginning to break into Class III slots, and had just entered the table games market. Over the past decade, the Company has transformed into a global supplier with leading performance across all three product categories-slots, table products, and online content. AGS has scaled significantly, expanded into 26 countries, and established itself as a partner of choice for operators both on the floor and online.

The timing of the rebrand marks AGS' next chapter of growth, following its acquisition by Brightstar Capital Partners earlier this year. In recent years, the company has doubled global slot sales, increased interactive revenue by more than 150%, and grown table revenue by over 50%. AGS has also expanded to eight global R&D studios, including one dedicated to online game development. The company consistently ranks among the top five slot suppliers and top two table content providers in North America and frequently holds the #1 position as an online slot supplier, according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming.

“Our new bolt logo reflects the energy and transformation happening within AGS,” said David Lopez, President and CEO of AGS.“We've grown from an ambitious challenger to a dynamic leader without losing the authenticity and creativity that built our culture. Every product is purpose-built to help our partners elevate and differentiate their players' experience. G2E is the perfect stage to showcase our future as we expand our portfolio and footprint worldwide.”

Highlights at G2E include the debut of the Spectra SL75+ PremiumTM cabinet, AGS' most striking premium slot offering yet; proven mechanical reel performance on Revel®; the debut of Flex games available across all SpectraTM cabinets; award-winning AGSi content with strong omnichannel partnerships; and AGS' table innovation Bonus Spin XtremeTM with its newest enhancement, AGS FlexBetTM.

Rock the Bolt with AGS at G2E 2025, Booth #1150, where the company will reveal its bold new logo for the first time.

