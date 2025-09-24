LINEAGE DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Encourages Lineage Investors To Contact The Firm Before September 30Th

If you purchased or acquired initial public offerings in Lineage and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. , a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lineage, Inc. (“Lineage” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:LINE) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lineage initial public offerings . Investors have until September 30, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On June 26, 2024, Lineage filed a registration statement for the IPO on Form S-11 with the SEC which, after amendments, was declared effective on July 24, 2024 (the "Registration Statement").



On July 26, 2024, Lineage filed a prospectus for the IPO on Form 424B4 with the SEC, which was incorporated into and formed part of the Registration Statement.



The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement contained material misrepresentations about Lineage's business, historical financial results, and the industry trends purportedly facing the Company at the time of the IPO. Specifically, the Registration Statement stated that the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had "accelerated trends that had a marked short-term impact on cold storage demand and have the potential to be growth engines for the industry in coming years" after the IPO. In truth, Lineage was in the midst of a sustained downturn, as the Company's customers not only destocked excessive inventory built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also shifted to the maintenance of leaner inventories on a go-forward basis and as more cold-storage supply came on line, with Lineage suffering particularly negative effects in terms of occupancy rates and pricing power due to its recent imposition of unsustainable price increases amongst its customer base.

Since the IPO approximately one year ago, the price of Lineage stock has fallen to lows near $40 per share - approximately half the IPO price.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lineage shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.



