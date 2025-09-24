RTVI US LAUNCHES NEW SEASON: HEADLINED BY A 'AMERICAN MORNING' SHOW PREMIERE

RTVI US Team

RTVI US announces new season, featuring its first-ever daily American-style morning show and a new project for English-speaking audiences, US: News Recap.

- George Tsikhiseli, RTVI US Head of NewsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The show“American Context” has evolved into“The Week in Context” – where George Tsikhiseli delivers witty weekly recaps together with the editorial team. In“On Duty in America”, Mikhail Terentev covers the key events of the day across different US states, while in“US: Insights”, Natalya Romanova hosts in-depth analysis and discussions with invited experts. All programs have been available on cable, FAST platforms, on-air, and on YouTube since September.This season we launched an experimental project created for English-speaking audiences on our new RTVI US YouTube channel "US: News Recap ". The program covers the key issues shaping American life, from politics and economics to culture and technology. In just 15 minutes, viewers receive a clear overview of the day's most important news - without excess buzz, straight to the point updates. With this step, we are showing that our content is strong, relevant, and ready to reach a wider American audience.“As a multi-platform media company, RTVI US continues to expand its programming lineup. Less than a year ago, we completed a major repositioning and rebranding, updated our news strategy, and introduced several new formats. Our new show US: News Recap – an experimental project, created specifically for English-speaking viewers. Through this program, we aim to present American current affairs in a way that combines our editorial expertise with a fresh, clear format. It is an important step that reflects both the quality of our content and our ambition to engage directly with a wider American audience,” said RTVI US COO Mikhail Romanovskiy.He also noted that expanding and updating the content lineup will strengthen the channel's position in the local market and enhance its commercial potential.Updated Programming Lineup:. American Morning – a new daily entertainment show. Hosts Liza Kaymin and Dmitry Sergeev bring a lighthearted take on cultural trends, curiosities, life hacks, and little-known facts. The format blends subtle humor with dynamic TikTok-inspired aesthetics. Guests include experts and influencers.. The Week in Context – a new weekly project where RTVI US journalists, together with George Tsikhiseli, recap the past week's key events. Each episode is dedicated to six days of news. The show combines analytical perspective with irony, making complex processes accessible and easy to understand.. US: News – RTVI US's flagship news program covering the key developments shaping life in the United States and around the world: politics, economics, technology, culture, and social issues. It covers only the most important events of the day, focusing on federal and local news, major legislative initiatives, economic trends, and social movements. Host: Diana Lesnichaya.. US: Insights – a refreshed analytical format hosted by Natalya Romanova. Each weekday, Natalia and invited experts with diverse perspectives discuss two of the day's most important topics, offering viewers a comprehensive look at the issues shaping American life.. On Duty in America – an updated program hosted by Mikhail Terentev, delivering the day's most important events: politics, economics, society, science, culture, and even weather – from New York to California and beyond. The show blends news, live stories, and lifestyle across the states.. US News Recap – a news program created specifically for English-speaking audiences. The project highlights the key events shaping life in the United States, spanning politics, economics, social issues, technology, and culture. In just 15 minutes, viewers get a clear overview of the day's most important news – no excess buzz, straight to the point updates. Host: Kat Pokras.Today, RTVI US is a multi-platform media that includes a television channel, two YouTube channels, a news portal, a Telegram channel, and a wide presence across social media communities.

Viktoriia Zapadnia

RTVI US

+1 332-272-1831

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

Facebook

X

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.