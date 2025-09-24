Flow Capital Announces Change Of Auditors
"We appreciate the diligent work of DMCL over the past four years. As Flow Capital scales and pursues new opportunities, aligning with PwC provides us with the depth of resources and expertise that matches our long-term vision," said Michael Denny, CFO of Flow Capital.
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from DMCL and PwC, have been reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors and Audit Committee and filed on SEDAR+.
There were no reservations in DMCL's audit reports in connection with the two most recently completed fiscal years. There are no reportable events (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and DMCL.
About Flow Capital
Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed growth venture debt lender dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the Company has provided financing to businesses in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion. To learn more, please visit .
For further information, please contact:
Flow Capital Corp.
Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
47 Colborne Street, Suite 303,
Toronto, Ontario M5E 1P8
Forward-Looking Information and Statements
Certain statements herein may be“forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Flow or the industry to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof. Flow assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.
