KRI's 50X4vets Study Finds High Rates Of Suicide Attempts Among Veterans In Treatment For Gambling Disorder

New analysis underscores urgent need for tailored suicide prevention and care pathways in veteran gambling treatment

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Researchers publishing in Military Medicine report that suicide attempt history is strikingly common among U.S. veterans receiving inpatient treatment for gambling disorder (GD), with 44% reporting a prior attempt. Women veterans in treatment were especially affected, with 60% reporting a historical suicide attempt. The study, conducted by a team of researchers from the University of Las Vegas, the University of New Mexico, VA-affiliated investigators, and funded by Kindbridge Research Institute (KRI), adds critical evidence to a growing public health concern at the intersection of gambling disorder and suicidality in military populations.This study confirms something that folks working on the front line have known for years,” said Dr. Joshua Grubbs, Professor at the University of New Mexico and study co-author,“namely, veterans dealing with gambling problems are often at acute risk for a number of other issues, and at the top of the list of those concerns is suicide.”Key findings from the study. High prevalence of suicide attempts: 44.3% of veterans in inpatient GD treatment reported a past suicide attempt.. Disproportionate impact on women: Nearly 60% of women in the sample reported a suicide attempt, compared with 41% of men.. Gambling style and risk: Veterans with a nonstrategic gambling preference (e.g., slots, lotteries) were more likely to report a suicide attempt history.. Psychiatric comorbidity: Past suicide attempt was associated with current PTSD, mood, personality, and psychotic disorders.. Impulsivity as a signal: Higher negative urgency (a tendency to act rashly under distress) predicted suicide attempt history.. When attempts were gambling-related: Among those with a recorded reason, ~60% attributed their attempt to money or gambling; this subgroup showed higher gambling severity and higher sensation seeking and urgency. Strategic gamblers in this subset were more likely to report gambling-related reasons.About the studyThe archival analysis included 603 U.S. veterans treated for GD at a VA residential program from 2010–2024. Assessments included clinician-determined diagnoses, the South Oaks Gambling Screen (SOGS) for gambling severity, and the UPPS-P impulsivity scale.Why this mattersGambling disorder is an overlooked yet consequential condition for veterans, estimated to be around three times more prevalent than in the general population, and often co-occurs with other mental health conditions, such as PTSD and substance use, compounding risk for suicidality. KRI's 50x4Vets initiative was created to strengthen the evidence base and improve clinical outcomes by supporting multi-year, multi-center research embedded in real-world VA treatment settings.Funding and rolesThis research was grant-funded by Kindbridge Research Institute and conducted in partnership with researchers from the University of New Mexico, the University of Las Vegas, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.About Kindbridge Research InstituteKindbridge Research Institute (KRI) advances research, education, and evidence-based solutions for behavioral addictions, including gaming and gambling disorders. Through initiatives like 50x4Vets, KRI funds and accelerates high-impact studies embedded in clinical care to improve outcomes for service members, veterans, and their families.

