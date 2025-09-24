Meet The World-Class Speaker Lineup At The 2026 Breathe And Thrive Symposium

2026 Breathe and Thrive Symposium Speaker Line Up

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Laser Study Club (ALSC) is proud to announce the distinguished lineup of speakers for the 2026 Breathe and Thrive Symposium , taking place February 6–8, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. This premier multidisciplinary event brings together leaders in airway, sleep, tethered oral tissues (TOTS), breastfeeding, myofunctional therapy, and laser surgery for three days of transformative learning, collaboration, and hands-on experience.

This year's faculty represents a broad spectrum of expertise-uniting physicians, dentists, myofunctional therapists, lactation consultants, chiropractors, dental hygienists, and allied health professionals dedicated to improving patient outcomes in airway health and oral function.

Keynote Speakers

Our keynote presenters are internationally recognized thought leaders who continue to shape the fields of airway management, sleep medicine, pediatric dentistry, and tethered oral tissues:

.Soroush Zaghi, MD

.Ann Bynum, DDS

.Bobby Ghaheri, MD

.Richard Baxter, DMD, MS (2021 Kumar Patel Laser Surgery Prize Recipient)

.Andrew Cohen, DMD

.Ben Miraglia, DDS

Breakout Session Speakers

In addition to our keynotes, attendees will gain valuable insights from an exceptional roster of breakout speakers and co-presenters who bring unique multidisciplinary perspectives:

.Jenna Katz Schwibner, DMD, FAGD

.Bret B. Christensen, DDS, MS

.Elizabeth Turner, DMD

.Shervin Yazdi, DDS

.Leyli Norouz

.Hal Stewart, DDS, FACD, Diplomate ASBA

.Kristen Geist, DDS

.Cara Riek, DNP, FNP-BC, IBCLC (2024 Kumar Patel Laser Surgery Prize Recipient)

.Eric Armakan, DDS

.Piya Gandhi, DDS (2024 Kumar Patel Laser Surgery Prize Recipient)

.Alayna Pagnani-Gendron, DC, CACCP, and Jamie Smith, MS, OTR/L, BCP, CLSP

.Leah Whitley, IBCLC

.Najmeh Hannanvash, DDS, MSD

.Suraj Vatish, DDS, M Imp Dent, RCS(Ed)

.Tara Erson, DMD, IBCLC, D. ABDSM

.Loeta Robles, DDS, and Brooke Edgar, RDH

.Radhika Kapoor, DDS

.Victor Avis, DDS, Sydney Avis, and Abhi Sinha, DMD

.Gerardo Martinez, DMD, with co-authors Jennifer Massotti, RN, IBCLC; Nancy Hasting, RN, IBCLC; Ashley Johnson, RDH, Myofunctional Therapist; and Sue Ellen Strong, LMT

.Neel Bulchandani, DC, SOFT, CFT

.Trish Wierenga, APRN, FNP, IBCLC, RLC, PMH-C

.Patricia A. Berg, IBCLC, CST-D

.Dave Henrichsen, RDH

.Lisa Paladino, CNM, IBCLC

.Robyn Merkel-Walsh, MA, CCC-SLP, COM

.Melissa Mugno, OMT

.Jenna Davis, DC

.Peter Vitruk, PhD, MInstP

Hands-On Laser Labs

A hallmark of the Symposium, the Laser Labs provide attendees with an unparalleled opportunity to gain direct experience with CO2 surgical lasers under expert guidance. These immersive sessions are included with Symposium registration.

.Frenectomy Simulations: Practice techniques on pig-jaw cadaver models.

.Diverse Procedures: Engage with incisional, excisional, ablative, and coagulative applications.

.Precision Control: Develop skills in managing incision depth and hemostasis.

.Laser Tissue Remodeling: Explore non-ablative methods for soft palate tightening.

.Custom Presets: Learn to optimize settings for different tissue types.

(Note: Non-doctor participants are welcome to observe.)

Join Us in Las Vegas

The 2026 Breathe and Thrive Symposium promises to be a landmark event-bringing together clinicians and educators who are advancing standards of care in airway health, tongue-tie treatment, breastfeeding, and sleep medicine.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the very best, connect with colleagues across disciplines, and elevate your clinical practice.

Learn more and register today!

*Information, terms, speakers, and program details are subject to change without prior notice.

