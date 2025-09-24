Rainey Center Announces 2025 LAMP National Summit In Washington, D.C.

LAMP National Summit on AI, National Security, and America's Energy Future

State leaders and innovators convene to shape policy on AI, energy dominance, national security, clean energy innovation, disaster response, and more.

- Sarah E. Hunt, President Rainey CenterWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Joseph Rainey Center for Public Policy announces the LAMP National Summit , taking place October 8–10, 2025, at the historic St. Regis Hotel in Washington, D.C. This annual gathering brings together state legislators, policymakers, business leaders, and innovators from across the nation to shape the policies powering America's digital and energy future.Over three days, attendees will take part in plenary sessions, awards presentations, policy breakouts, and skills workshops designed to equip leaders with practical tools to make an impact in their state. Discussions will span artificial intelligence, national security, energy dominance, clean energy innovation, government efficiency, free and fair elections, and lessons learned from recent disaster response efforts. The program also includes recognition ceremonies honoring leaders and community heroes who have advanced freedom, equality, and civic excellence nationwide.“The LAMP National Summit is about preparing today's leaders for tomorrow's challenges,” said Sarah E. Hunt, President and Founder of the Joseph Rainey Center for Public Policy.“Through LAMP we've created a space where state lawmakers, innovators, and civic leaders can exchange ideas, strengthen relationships, and leave better equipped to make an impact in their state.”This exclusive summit will bring together 50+ state legislators, members of Congress, federal appointees, industry leaders, and innovators. Participants will engage directly with decision-makers at the state and federal levels; drive conversations at the intersection of national security, energy abundance, AI, and resilience; and help shape breakout sessions, panels, and sponsorships aligned with their priorities.“Attending the last LAMP Summit gave me the chance to connect with peers from across the country and dive into practical solutions-everything from advanced nuclear and hydrogen to the responsible use of AI. These conversations didn't just stay in Washington. I've brought ideas home that are now informing policy discussions in my own state on national security, strengthening the energy grid, and tackling housing so that the American dream remains within reach for every family,” said Amelia Powers Gardner, Utah County Commissioner.The LAMP National Summit is open to elected officials, policy professionals, and invited guests who share a commitment to effective leadership and collaborative problem-solving. For more information, visit: and to register, visit:Members of the press are invited to cover the LAMP National Summit. Please contact Kiley Campbell at ....Sponsorship Opportunities are available: Please contact Tracy Bromley at ....

Leaders Share Insights from Past LAMP National Summit

