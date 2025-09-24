INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Quanex Building Products Corporation. - NX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Quanex Building Products Corporation (“Quanex” or the“Company”) (NYSE: NX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Quanex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 4, 2025, Quanex issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, Quanex issued non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.69, missing consensus estimates by $0.15. The press release quoted Quanex's Chief Executive Officer as stating that“[a] significant amount of work had to be done to re-segment the business,” as well as describing“macroeconomic uncertainty and low consumer confidence, as well as operational issues related to the legacy Tyman window and door hardware business in Mexico” as“challenges for us in our third quarter[.]”

On this news, Quanex's stock price fell $2.73 per share, or 13.06%, to close at $18.18 per share on September 5, 2025.

