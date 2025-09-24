Future-Ready Homes, Independent Power: World4solar Launches In Colorado At QAV

World4Solar Quality Audio Video Launch Event Pic1

World4Solar QAV Launch w Ferrari - Centennial, CO

Quality Audio Video Brings HelioWing to Denver, Powering Luxury Homes for Energy Independence, EV Charging, and More!

- Tyson Rabani, CEO of QAVCENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- QAV, Colorado's Premier Custom Home Integration Company for high-end Audio, Video, and Lighting, recently launched the HelioWing by World4Solar with an electrifying event just ahead of the Denver CEDIA Trade Show. Around 50 select guests attended to experience the whole-house energy system, which adds a forward-thinking solution to QAV's luxury product portfolio. The system is designed for discerning homeowners seeking true energy independence.Attendees-including QAV clients, local businesses such as Ferrari of Denver, homeowners, and press-experienced the full potential of the HelioWing 7 in action. The 9.84 kWp system effortlessly powered a Ferrari, a TV, a DJ booth, and a wine fridge simultaneously – and is capable of powering an entire home. World4Solar executives showcased its advanced features, including a hybrid inverter for smart power distribution, RGBW LED lighting, and a 36 kWh battery for nighttime or backup during grid outages.Guests enjoyed crafted cocktails and cold beers while immersing themselves in the ground-shaking audio and captivating home cinema systems at the award-winning QAV Experience Center-perfectly paired with HelioWing for uninterrupted power.“Solar and residential battery systems are no longer a luxury-they're essential for both residential and commercial projects,” says Tyson Rabani, CEO of QAV. He emphasizes the need for reliable, independent energy in today's power-hungry homes and vulnerable grid, adding,“We believe energy solutions should be integrated from day one, alongside architectural and design planning.”A key advantage of the HelioWing for homeowners is that it requires no roof modifications, as it is a freestanding structure with a robust steel frame that supports solar panels and protects internal electrical components. Its dual function as a canopy or backyard pergola adds both style and utility to any home. Installation can be completed in a single day on a prepared foundation-a market-unique feature that reduces labor costs and boosts overall value.To experience the HelioWing yourself, QAV schedules demo showings to interested customers. World4Solar also offers an online product configurator with an augmented reality model of the HelioWing, enabling you to place it virtually in any desired location.Download Press Release, Event Video and Image Files: (click here)

