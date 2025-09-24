INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Lockheed Martin Corporation Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines LMT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lockheed Martin Corporation (“Lockheed” or the“Company”) (NYSE: LMT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Lockheed and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 26, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Lockheed securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 22, 2024, before the market opened, Lockheed announced that it was forced to recognize losses of $80 million on a classified program at the Company's Aeronautics business segment“due to higher than anticipated costs to achieve program objectives.” The Company also announced that it had recognized a reach-forward loss in its Rotary and Mission Systems segment“as a result of additional quantity ordering risk identified on fixed-price options.”

On this news, Lockheed's stock price fell $37.63 per share, or 6.12%, to close at $576.98 per share on October 22, 2024.

Then, on January 28, 2025, before the market opened, Lockheed announced that it was forced to record pre-tax losses of $1.7 billion associated with classified programs at its Aeronautics and Missiles and Fire Control business. The Company explained that“as a result of performance trends” and“in contemplation of near-term program milestones,” it had“performed a comprehensive review of the program requirements, technical complexities, schedule, and risks” based on which it recognized $555 million of losses in its Aeronautics program. The Company further reported additional losses of approximately $1.3 billion in its Missiles and Fire Control business due to, among other things, the“future requirements of the program, discussions with the customer and suppliers.” As a result, the Company's net earnings in 2024 were $5.3 billion, or $22.31 per share, compared to $6.9 billion, or $27.55 per share, in 2023.

On this news, Lockheed's stock price fell $46.24 per share, or 9.2%, to close at $57.45 per share on January 28, 2025.

Then, on July 22, 2025, Lockheed released its second quarter 2025 financial results, reporting sharply lower second-quarter earnings, including $1.6 billion in program losses. The Company disclosed that it was forced to recognize $950 million in losses related to its Aeronautics Classified program due to“design, integration, and test challenges, as well as other performance issues” as well as“significant changes to its processes and testing approach.” Lockheed also reported $570 million in losses on its Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program due in part to providing“additional mission capabilities, enhanced logistical support, fleet life extension, and revised expectations regarding flight hours.” The Company further reported a $95 million charge related to its Turkish Utility Helicopter Program due to the“current status of the program.” Lockheed said it is in“ongoing discussion” with its customers regarding a potential“restructure” of certain contractual terms and conditions.

On this news, Lockheed's stock price fell $49.79 per share, or 10.8%, to close at $410.74 per share on July 22, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980