Grand Canyon West Debuts All-Access To Culture And Adventure

The new all-in-one pass makes exploring the West Rim easier than ever

- Paul McGuire, Chief Marketing & Revenue OfficerPEACH SPRINGS, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Grand Canyon West, owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe, is enhancing the All-Access Pass with a focus on celebrating Hualapai culture alongside its signature adventures. The $99 all-in-one ticket offers visitors the chance to experience breathtaking views, thrilling activities, and immersive cultural exhibits in a single day.Located just two hours from Las Vegas, Grand Canyon West offers something unique: direct access to the living traditions of the Hualapai people. Through storytelling, exhibits, art, and dance, guests can gain a deeper understanding of the Tribe's history and connection to the land.“Grand Canyon West is more than a destination, it's a chance to connect with the Hualapai people and culture,” said Paul McGuire, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer for Grand Canyon Resort Corporation.“The All-Access Pass makes it easier than ever for guests to enjoy our full spectrum of experiences, from the Skywalk and zipline to authentic cultural exhibits and family activities.”The All-Access Pass includes:. General admission to Grand Canyon West. Access to the world-famous Skywalk, a glass bridge suspended 4,000 feet above the canyon floor. Rides on the hop-on, hop-off shuttle to scenic viewpoints including Eagle Point and Guano Point. Zipline adventure (available on a first-come, first-served basis). $10 meal voucher at on-site dining locations. $10 merchandise voucher for use at gift shops. Unlimited arcade games. Cultural experiences hosted by members of the Hualapai TribeTickets for the All-Access Pass are available on-site or can be purchased in advance at grandcanyonwest/tickets/all-access-pass-information.About Grand Canyon Resort Corporation and Grand Canyon West:The Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, a wholly owned enterprise of the Hualapai Tribe, welcomes millions of visitors each year to experience America's only natural wonder of the world. The corporation's properties include the Grand Canyon Skywalk, Hualapai River Runners, Zipline at Grand Canyon West, Hualapai Lodge, the Cabins at Grand Canyon West, and the Sky View Restaurant. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit grandcanyonwest or follow along on Facebook and Instagram .###

Media Contact: Megann Jakubek

R&R Partners

+1 480-317-6074

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.