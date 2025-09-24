American College Of Tax Counsel Elects New Fellows

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At a meeting held on September 18, 2025, the Board of Regents of the American College of Tax Counsel (the“College”) elected the following thirteen new Fellows into its ranks:Brandon Bloom, of Holland & Knight, Dallas, TXMichelle DeLappe, of Fox Rothschild, Seattle, WAJoseph A. DiRuzzo, III, of Margulis Gelfand DiRuzzo & Lambson, Fort Lauderdale, FLMichael Fatale, of the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, Boston, MAJason B. Freeman, of Freeman Law, Frisco, TXJoseph Huddleston, of the University of South Carolina Alumni Association, Columbia, SCGoldburn P. Maynard, Jr., of the University of Connecticut School of Law, Hartford, CTChristopher McLoon, of Cozen O'Connor, Washington, D.C.Janet E. Milne, of the Vermont School of Law, South Royalton, VTCharles Pillitteri, of the IRS Office of Chief Counsel, Washington, D.C.Michael Quigley, of Quigley Tax Law, Washington, D.C.Marilyn A. Wethekam, of the Council on State Taxation, Washington, D.C.Michelle F. Schwerin, of Neill Schwerin Boxerman, St. Louis, MOTo become a Fellow of the College, individuals must be nominated by a current Fellow and then evaluated by a committee of the College's Board of Regents. Criteria for membership in the College include having been a member of the bar of one or more states of the United States (or the District of Columbia, possessions, or territories of the United States) for at least 15 years prior to the date of their election to membership as a Fellow in the College, with a career that is principally devoted to tax law and tax-related matters. Prospective Fellows must be currently engaged in (or retired or semi-retired from) full-time legal work, either in a private law practice, a corporate legal or tax department, a governmental legal position, a trade association, a law or business school or other graduate-level teaching position, or a combination thereof. For all prospective Fellows, demonstration of a high standard of excellence and ethical conduct in the practice of tax law, e.g., through substantial bar association involvement and through significant writing or speaking activity, is required.Michael J. Desmond, President of the College, extended a warm welcome to the thirteen newly elected Fellows, emphasizing that“as tax law and tax administration continue to rapidly evolve, the diverse expertise and perspectives these Fellows bring will strengthen the College's efforts and enrich the impactful work we are undertaking.”About the American College of Tax CounselThe American College of Tax Counsel, founded in 1981, is a nonprofit association of tax attorneys in private practice, law, business, graduate school teaching positions, and government, who are recognized for their excellence in tax practice and their substantial contributions and commitment to the legal profession. One of the chief purposes of the College is to provide a mechanism for input by tax attorneys into the development of U.S. tax laws and policy. A nineteen-member Board of Regents serves as the governing body of the College, with one Regent drawn from each of the thirteen federal judicial circuits, plus two at-large positions. The Board is rounded out by the four members of its Executive Committee: President, Vice President, Secretary-Treasurer, and Immediate Past President. The College can be found online at /.

