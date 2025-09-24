The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Launches Media Training In The Gambia To Promote Democracy, Information Integrity And Combat Misinformation, Disinformation In West Africa

The ECOWAS Commission, through its Directorate of Communication, has launched a two-day capacity-building workshop for Gambian journalists on information integrity and tackling misinformation, disinformation, fake news, and anti-democratic narratives.

Organised by ECOWAS in partnership with Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and the Government of Germany, the training, which held from 22–23 September 2025, aimed to promote Media and Information Literacy (MIL) by equipping journalists and media practitioners with requisite skills and tools to identify misinformation networks, strengthen conflict-sensitive reporting, and advance democracy, peace, and good governance in West Africa.

Over the past two days, 40 Gambian journalists drawn from print, broadcast and online media platforms engaged in interactive sessions, expert presentations and practical exercises, covering advanced fact-checking and OSINT techniques, the use of AI to identify disinformation patterns, conflict-sensitive and human-rights reporting, and media information literacy to empower citizens to discern credible news.

Declaring the workshop open on behalf of ECOWAS President H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in the Gambia, H.E. Ambassador Miatta Lily FRENCH, reaffirmed ECOWAS' commitment to supporting Member States and media practitioners through partnerships and innovation to ensure accuracy, fairness and integrity in the region's information space. She underscored the importance of the ECOWAS media training on misinformation and disinformation as a cornerstone for democratic stability and social cohesion.

“This workshop is more than a training exercise; it is a crucial step in strengthening the fabric of our democracies, reinforcing peace and security, and empowering journalists to counter the pervasive threats of misinformation and disinformation that undermine the stability of our region,” Ambassador Miatta Lily FRENCH said.

She highlighted that ECOWAS Vision 2050 prioritises a peaceful, secure and inclusive region-an aspiration that depends on a resilient media and a well-informed public.

“A free, ethical and informed press is not only the lifeblood of democracy but also a cornerstone of peace and security. Together, we can counter harmful narratives, reinforce democratic values, and contribute to the vision of a prosperous and integrated West Africa.”

In her goodwill message, Ms. Barbara KIRSCH, representing GIZ on behalf of the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), underscored their shared vision with ECOWAS of a peaceful, stable, and cooperative region where strong and independent media play a central role.

She reaffirmed Germany's commitment to strengthening democracy and peace through support to independent and ethical journalism. Drawing on an African proverb, she reminded participants that“the path of a liar is very short,” stressing the vital role of fact-checking and media information literacy in protecting democratic values.

“We share with ECOWAS the vision of a region marked by peace, stability, and cooperation-and we believe that a strong and independent media is central to that vision. The training was an opportunity to strengthen the ability of journalists to identify, counter, and prevent harmful narratives before they take root. Ms. Kirsch said.

Participants – including journalists, media and communications experts in the Gambia – expressed their satisfaction and commended ECOWAS for organising the training describing the workshop as timely, highly beneficial and impactful.

President of The Gambia Press Union (GPU), Isatou KEITA, said“The training was very significant and timely, given the currently day and age of social media where there is increased in misinformation and disinformation which have contributed in eroding public trust in the media. Journalists at the frontline of truth and accountability need to be armed to be able to debunk as well as fact check news and information for the greater good of the society.”

Alagie Cherno SUWAREH, a reporter with Star TV, The Gambia, said,“I learnt from the ECOWAS training that we must embrace the best journalism practice to promote freedom of expression, peace, accountability, democracy and good governance in West Africa. As journalists, we should not spread misinformation, disinformation, malinformation and fake news because of their negative consequences on our country and region”

Abdoulie GASSAMA, a Communication and Media Expert and Lecture at the School of Journalism and Digital Media, University of The Gambia, said,“The two day training workshop was crucial for The Gambian Journalists and the media fraternity as it has equipped them with the skills to identify and combat disinformation, misinformation, and malformation, ultimately promoting quality journalism and trustworthy information dissemination. By understanding the strategies to address fake news and propaganda, Gambian Journalists can better navigate the complex media landscape, ensuring the public receives accurate and unbiased information”

The workshop reinforces ECOWAS' ongoing efforts and commitment towards tackling the growing menace of disinformation, misinformation, fake news and anti-democratic narratives in West Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).