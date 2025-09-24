President Boakai Congratulates The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia On 95Th National Day

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion commemorating the 95th National day of that Country on September 23, 2025.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai, on behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Liberia and in his own name, extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to His Highness King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and through him to the people of Saudi Arabia as they commemorate this historic occasion.

The Liberian leader expressed that it is his utmost prayer that the bonds of friendship and cooperation so happily subsisting between the two Countries and peoples will be strengthened for the wellbeing of their both countries and peoples.

President Boakai then prayed that Allah will continue to endow His Highness King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud with abundant wisdom, strength and good health as he leads his people to noble heights.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.