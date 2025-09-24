Second Uganda - Somalia Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) And Business Summit Set To Unlock Stronger Bilateral Opportunities And Regional Cooperation

The Government of the Republic of Uganda will host the Second Session of the Uganda-Somalia Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) alongside an Investment and Business Summit from 7-8 October 2025 at Mestil Hotel, Kampala, under the theme“Promoting Uganda-Somalia Partnership through Investment, Trade and Tourism, and Harnessing Opportunities in Both Countries.”

This was announced during the media launch for the Uganda-Somalia JPC, Investment and Business Summit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters. The meeting will bring together senior government officials, business leaders, and private sector representatives from both countries to review bilateral cooperation progress and unlock new trade and investment opportunities.

During his welcoming remarks, H.E. Prof. Sam Tulya Muhika, Head of Mission at the Uganda Embassy in Somalia, welcomed the press and noted that one of the hopes of the Summit is to raise awareness among the private sector in Uganda about available trade and investment opportunities between Uganda and Somalia. He emphasized that while Ugandans engage in business with Somalia, the reverse is currently limited.

H.E. Tulya Muhika highlighted the longstanding ties between the two countries, evidenced by the Somali community in Uganda since the 1920s. He also reflected on the progress of Uganda-Somalia relations, from establishing a permanent mission in 2014 to the 2016 framework agreement, which allows individual MDAs to enter Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for cooperation and implementation under the oversight of the JPC.

He noted achievements of the previous JPC, including the establishment of the Joint Permanent Council for Trade and Investment, and explained that the current JPC will: Review the implementation of agreements signed in 2022, covering defense, trade, and diplomatic cooperation.

Conclude new MoUs on Immigration Management, Education and Sports, and a Bilateral Labor Agreement.

He said the Investment and Business Summit, to be graced by H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, and H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, will provide a platform for the private sector and government to:

· Showcase products and services through exhibitions.

· Hold Business-to-Business (B2B) sessions.

· Address challenges to doing business and explore access to wider markets, including the Gulf region.

H.E. Tulya Muhika stressed the importance of promoting investment between the two countries, noting that while Uganda already has an investment portfolio in Somalia, the primary expectation is to raise awareness of opportunities in both countries to create a balanced trade relationship.

Amb. Abdi Latif Ali, Deputy Ambassador of Somalia to Uganda, expressed gratitude for the second session of the JPC, calling the meetings a reflection of deep bilateral ties. He acknowledged Uganda's support during Somalia's difficult periods and recalled Somalia's support for Uganda's stability in the 1970s.

He highlighted that the 2016 framework agreement laid the foundation for the JPC, whose first session was held in Kampala in 2022. New MoUs will be signed to open avenues in education, migration, and labour, as well as agreements in security, health, and refugee affairs.

He emphasized that the partnership contributes to bilateral cooperation and regional peace and EAC integration, expressing confidence that brotherhood and mutual respect will boost the outcomes of the upcoming JPC.

Amb. Ali also cited economic cooperation examples, such as the potential for Ugandan avocados to reach Somali markets at higher prices, highlighting trade opportunities. He confirmed that Somalia's Chamber of Commerce will participate, and additional MoUs are ready to be signed in labour, education, migration, and health.

Representing the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Richard Kabonero, Head of Regional Economic Cooperation, thanked both missions for their efforts toward the JPC. He highlighted Uganda's expanding export base:

“In the last 15 years, Uganda has added 31 new products to its export markets, and there is no better market than our neighbors and the region.”

Amb. Kabonero encouraged media members to raise awareness so Ugandans and private sector players can showcase and trade these products during the Summit. He emphasized aviation and education as key areas where Uganda holds a competitive advantage, and noted that strong economic linkages will help mitigate security challenges.

The First Session of the Uganda-Somalia Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) was held on 7-8 August 2022 in Kampala, focusing on cooperation across political, economic, and social sectors. Key MoUs were signed on diplomatic and political consultations, defense, trade, investment agencies, and chambers of commerce.

On 10 August 2022, both Presidents attended an Investment and Business Summit, which resulted in the Kampala Declaration on Trade, Investment, and Tourism. The session reinforced the long-standing partnership between Uganda and Somalia, translating regional peacekeeping efforts into trade, investment, and sustainable development opportunities.

Uganda and Somalia share a long-standing partnership underpinned by political, security, and economic cooperation. Since deploying the first troops to Somalia, Uganda has led regional peacekeeping efforts through AMISOM, ATMIS, and AUSSOM. Both countries are now working to translate peace dividends into trade, investment, and sustainable development.

