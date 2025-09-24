Bolsonaro's Wife Prepares To Lead Brazil's Right-Wing Revival Amid Judicial Crackdown
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Michelle Bolsonaro, Brazil's former First Lady, surprised observers by saying she may run for president in 2026.
She made her announcement in a recent interview with The Telegraph, vowing to“rise like a lioness” to defend conservative values. Her decision follows her husband's conviction and prison sentence for plotting a coup after his 2022 electoral defeat.
In September 2025, Brazil's Supreme Federal Court sentenced Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months for leading plans to storm government buildings and threaten key judges.
His new sentence builds on earlier rulings that barred him from holding office until 2030-and likely extends his political ban into the 2060s. With Jair sidelined, Michelle steps into the spotlight to keep the Bolsonaro movement alive.
She criticized the Supreme Court and Justice Alexandre de Moraes for overreaching and undermining due process. Her appeal taps into Brazil's sizeable evangelical community and grassroots conservatives who remain loyal to her husband's agenda.
However, the conservative field also includes São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas and Bolsonaro's son, Eduardo. Polls show all three trailing incumbent President Lula da Silva by significant margins. Experts warn that a split right-wing vote could hand Lula a decisive victory.
Meanwhile, U.S. sanctions on Brazilian judges and tariffs on exports have added international pressure. Michelle blamed these measures on what she called a politicized judiciary and the current government's actions.
As Brazil heads toward 2026, Michelle Bolsonaro's emergence underscores a fight for the soul of the country's right. Her campaign could unite the movement under a familiar name-or fracture it, reshaping Brazil's political landscape for years to come.
