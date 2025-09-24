Africa Intelligence Brief - September 24, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Today's brief highlights decisive policy moves, market signals, and security realignments. In North Africa, Egypt accelerated divestments while Morocco expanded U.S. security cooperation.

East Africa featured fresh traction on a Sudan truce and a full commissioning milestone at Ethiopia's GERD with new power-trade steps. West Africa balanced hard politics around Guinea's referendum logistics with Côte d'Ivoire's new cocoa farm-gate price.

Central Africa tightened river transport rules in the DRC and tabled a mid-term fiscal reset in Congo-Brazzaville. Southern Africa advanced tariff de-escalation talks with the U.S. and lifted Zimbabwe's 2025 growth outlook on stronger crops and metals.

North Africa Egypt fast-tracks state divestments before IMF review

Cairo unveiled an accelerated schedule to sell minority stakes in selected state firms and close two strategic asset deals this quarter, with proceeds earmarked to bolster FX buffers and reduce FY 2025/26 gross financing needs.

Why it matters: Credible, faster sales are key to easing external pressures, anchoring the IMF program, and restoring investor confidence after a protracted FX crunch.

Morocco and U.S. deepen cooperation on nuclear security and ports

Rabat and Washington announced a new package covering nuclear-material detection, incident-response training, and port security upgrades, complementing Morocco 's broader logistics and resilience drive for 2025-2030 events.

Why it matters: Hardening critical infrastructure reduces operational risk for investors, strengthens counter-proliferation, and reinforces Morocco's role as a secure North African hub.

East Africa Sudan: coordinated push for a 90-day humanitarian truce gains momentum

Regional and Gulf mediators held new consultations with Sudanese civilian stakeholders to operationalize a 90-day pause and aid corridors, pairing ceasefire monitoring with a sequenced track toward a civilian-led transition in 2026.

Why it matters: A verifiable pause would unlock scale-up of food and medical relief and lower spillover risks in the Horn; it also tests whether external backers can align leverage on the armed parties.

Ethiopia switches on final GERD turbines; sets up new interconnects

Addis Ababa confirmed commissioning of the remaining GERD units and signed fresh power-trade MOUs with neighbors, while grid operators mapped phased interconnect upgrades to stabilize seasonal exports.

Why it matters: Surplus, reliable power can catalyze manufacturing and services across East Africa, but success hinges on grid stability and deft diplomacy with downstream Nile states.

West Africa Guinea sets final referendum procedures amid opposition blackout

The electoral commission published final logistics, accreditation rules, and turnout thresholds for Sunday's constitutional referendum, while civil society flagged uneven campaign access and limited observation.

Why it matters: Formalizing rules without competitive safeguards risks entrenching military rule, complicating relations with donors and ECOWAS , and elevating political-security risk premia.

Côte d'Ivoire lifts farm-gate price for 2025/26 cocoa

Abidjan raised the guaranteed price to farmers for the main crop, citing tight global supply and the need to support producers after weather-related losses; funds were earmarked for replanting and disease control.

Why it matters: A higher floor supports rural incomes and may stabilize local supply, but it transmits into global prices and margins for grinders and chocolatiers already navigating a multi-year cocoa rally.

Central Africa DRC tightens river transport safety after fatal sinkings

Kinshasa ordered immediate enforcement of passenger/cargo limits, night-navigation bans on risky stretches, and random safety audits at ports, with governors empowered to suspend non-compliant operators.

Why it matters: Tougher compliance protects lives, lowers logistics and insurance risk, and secures inland trade routes that underpin the DRC's domestic commerce.

Congo-Brazzaville tables mid-term fiscal reset

Brazzaville's budget revision reallocated spending to priority infrastructure and health, moved to curb fuel subsidy leakage, and set a timetable to clear contractor arrears; a VAT reform package will be circulated for consultation.

Why it matters: A credible reset can improve arrears dynamics and crowd-in investment, while subsidy reforms free fiscal space for social outlays - critical for growth and debt sustainability.

Southern Africa South Africa outlines tariff de-escalation roadmap with the U.S.

Pretoria and Washington agreed milestones to unwind selected punitive tariffs, with technical working groups delivering sector-specific fixes in autos, agriculture, and steel by year-end.

Why it matters: De-escalation supports export-exposed jobs, reduces cost pressures, and signals policy stability at a time of weak growth and high unemployment.

Zimbabwe raises 2025 growth outlook on stronger crops and metals

Harare upgraded its 2025 GDP forecast, citing robust tobacco deliveries, improved maize yields after late rains, and higher USD receipts from gold and PGMs as new solar capacity eases power constraints.

Why it matters: Commodity and harvest tailwinds offer near-term relief on FX and the budget, but durability depends on power reliability, reform momentum, and resilience to climate shocks.

