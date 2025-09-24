U.S. Housing Surges As New-Home Sales Jump Fuel Inventories Tighten
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Wednesday, September 24, 2025. U.S. housing showed fresh momentum in August as new-home sales vaulted to an annualized 800,000, a 20.5% month-over-month jump that easily cleared expectations.
The gain suggests builders continue to capitalize on scarce existing-home supply and targeted incentives, even as borrowing costs remain elevated.
Permitting slowed but stayed broadly supportive of future construction. Building permits slipped 2.3% from July to a 1.330 million pace, a softer pullback than forecast and only modestly below July's 1.362 million.
Together, the data point to a market still leaning on new construction to meet demand. Mortgage conditions offered a small tailwind. The average 30-year mortgage rate eased to 6.34% from 6.39% last week, and overall mortgage applications rose 0.6% after a prior surge.
The Purchase Index edged up to 174.5 while the Refinance Index ticked to 1,609.8, indicating incremental responsiveness to rate relief but not a wholesale shift in affordability.
Energy figures added a note of caution on inflation. Nationwide crude stocks fell by 0.607 million barrels versus expectations for a build, while gasoline inventories dropped by 1.081 million and distillates by 1.685 million.
Refinery utilization dipped 0.3 percentage point on the week, even as crude imports rose and gasoline output increased. The tighter product balances could underpin gasoline and diesel prices into the autumn, offsetting some of the disinflation coming from goods and freight.
Markets also watched the Treasury's five-year note auction scheduled for early afternoon, with results set to provide a read on demand for intermediate-term duration after a prior stop-out yield of 3.724%.
A solid sale would help anchor rate volatility; a softer one could nudge financing costs higher for corporates and households alike. For Brazil and the wider region, the U.S. mix matters.
Stronger U.S. new-build activity supports demand for metals, appliances, and building materials across supply chains that include Latin American producers, while tighter U.S. fuel inventories can ripple into regional pricing and import dynamics.
The modest dip in U.S. mortgage rates, if sustained, would further steady U.S. housing-an important channel for goods demand-though affordability remains a binding constraint.
Bottom line: August's housing beat underscores resilience in an interest-sensitive sector, helped by builder incentives and a slight easing in mortgage rates.
At the same time, shrinking gasoline and distillate stocks keep energy a live variable for headline inflation. The combination points to a U.S. economy still growing but with price pressures that may remain uneven across categories.
CommentsNo comment