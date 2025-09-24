Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fermi Launches IPO, Aims To Raise $550 Million

2025-09-24 03:18:05
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Fermi LLC launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, aiming to raise $550 million at a valuation of $13 billion.

Co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Fermi is offering 25 million shares priced between $18 and $22, according to the company's filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

