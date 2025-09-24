IND Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson's Baffling Demotion In Batting Order Leaves Fans Furious

Despite being trusted with the No.5 spot in India's batting line-up, Sanju Samson was further demoted in the order in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 24.

After being put to bat first by Bangladesh's stand-in Jaker Ali, Team India posted a total of 168/6 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma once again anchored the top order and unleashed his firepower as he played a brilliant knock of 75 off 37 balls and formed a 77-run stand for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill, who scored 29 off 19 balls.

Amid hiccups in the middle order, Hardik Pandya stood tall as he stabilized the innings with his crucial knock of 38 off 29 balls, guiding the defending champions to a respectable total and setting up a 169-run target for Bangladesh to chase. Hardik's 39-run stand for the sixth wicket with Axar Patel (10*) proved crucial in helping India recover from a precarious position and reach a defendable total in a crucial clash.

No batting opportunity for Sanju Samson

As Team India posted a respectable total on the board, Sanju Samson did not get a chance to bat in the Super 4 clash against Bangladesh. There were changes in the batting order, with Shivam Dube promoted to No.3, while Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were pushed down to No.4 and No.6 in the batting order, respectively.

Surprisingly, Axar Patel was batted at No.7 instead of No.8, leaving Samson, who was slated to bat at No.5, without an opportunity to wield his willow. Samson was supposed to walk in bat after the fall of the third wicket, but Hardik Pandya was promoted up the order to stabilize the innings. After Tilak Varma's dismissal at 129/5, Axar was sent ahead of Kerala cricketer, leaving Sanju Samson still sidelined as India's innings concluded at 168/6.

The wicketkeeper-batter was promoted to the no.3 spot in India's final group stage match against Oman and scored 56 off 45 balls, his first fifty of the Asia Cup 2025.

Gautam Gambhir's decision to not send him for batting Sanju Samson in match against Bangladesh is baffling. Despite Samson's explosive form (368 runs, 186.80 SR in KCL) and proven T20I record (3 centuries in 2024), Gambhir overlooked him for a crucial chase, favoring others... twitter/Lyhg0LV2Zu

- Ankur Kashyap (@ankurs000) September 24, 2025

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Samson has batted only twice in India's five matches and scored 69 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 111.29.

Netizens furious over Samson's demotion

Sanju Samson's further demotion in the batting order from the no.5 spot left netizens furious and raised questions on Team India management, with fans slamming the decision as baffling and unfair treatment of the Kerala star.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans were left curious over the constant shuffling of the batting order, while others questioned the management for not giving Sanju Samson a fair run.

Sanju Samson is the only Indian batter to have batted at every position from 1 to 8. Never given a fixed spot, constantly shuffled around even after becoming the first Indian to score 3 T20I hundreds in a calendar year most unfairly ridiculed player of his generation twitter/RfOvhClcnT

- Anurag (@Samsoncentral) September 24, 2025

What happened with Sanju Samson today was completely unfair. He was not given the position he truly deserves, and it's disappointing to see his talent being overlooked. Sanju has consistently shown his ability and skill, yet decisions like this hide his true potential. One or two... twitter/DVjmfM2kYz

- MD Raju (@MDRaju_Live) September 24, 2025

So the guy who made that massive score against the same opponent is now forced to bat at No. 8?No one has been treated more unfairly than Sanju Samson in his 10-year international career This is beyond ridiculous #SanjuSamson twitter/0KANN632aN

- Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) September 24, 2025

Didn't quite understand the Shivam Dube promotion! You have Sanju Samson who is a top 3 batter and short on confidence. Why not send him in?#INDvsBAN #INDvBAN twitter/6NYApNWNN8

- Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) September 24, 2025

Yesterday - Ryan ten Doeschate said, "Sanju is the best man for No.5."Today - Sanju Samson didn't get to bat, he was slotted at No.8. twitter/C0X0Gqt5Ss

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 24, 2025

This tweet isn't about Axar Patel or how he played. It is about Sanju Samson. You can't have a T20 centurion possibly batting at No.8! I have seen batters getting promoted..first time I am seeing batter being demoted. Sanju has to bat in top 3. Period. Surya, Hardik, Tilak...

- G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) September 24, 2025

In yesterday's press conference, our coach said Sanju Samson is our best No. 5 batter. But today, even after losing five wickets, he didn't come out to bat, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel went ahead of him. I really don't understand the reasoning behind this shuffle. twitter/HTbrGrYH9m

- Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) September 24, 2025

Sanju Samson's best place is the opening or at max number 3, if you are asking him bat at number 7-8 then it's a total waste of talent,if he can't then Jitesh Sharma should be picked for lower order. Current management is a joke. twitter/z795dyweiV

In last match Tilak Varma was playing at no.3 against Pakistan and now today Shivam Dube is playing in this position why not Sanju Samson. Now where is your Lefty~Righty combination Theory?? twitter/bfO91p9rNv

- CricSachin (@Sachin_Gandhi7) September 24, 2025

Before the Asia Cup 2025, Sanju Samson batted as an opener alongside Abhishek Sharma in the three T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England, and amassed 417 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 37.90 in 12 matches. He shared 267 runs in partnership with Abhishek at the top.

However, with the return of Shubman Gill to the T20I setup as a vice-captain, Sanju Samson was pushed down the order, losing his opening slot despite consistent performances. A change in his batting spot affected his rhythm and limited his opportunities to make an impact.