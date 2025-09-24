United Airlines Briefly Grounds Flights Across US And Canada Due To Technical Glitch
The pause lasted less than an hour, and operations have since returned to normal.
The airline said it experienced a“brief connectivity issue" just before midnight Central time, prompting the temporary suspension. United flights resumed shortly after, and no further disruptions were reported.
This marks the second such incident in under two months . In early August, a similar technology glitch forced United to ground flights at major US airports , including Newark, Denver, Houston, and Chicago, causing widespread delays. At that time, the airline described the disruption as a“technology issue,” which took several hours to resolve. According to United, the problem stemmed from its Unimatic system, which manages key flight information. This data feeds into other crucial systems, including those responsible for calculating weight and balance and tracking flight times.
United Airlines has not reported any ongoing operational problems following Wednesday's brief ground stop.
