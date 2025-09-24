'Changes Will Have Adverse Impact': On Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike, California AG Says Will Assess 'Legal Violation'
The changes announced by US President Donald Trump will have an“adverse impact” on California, which has relied heavily on the programme for years to help drive innovation, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg News.Visa fee hike: Is it a legal violation?
The changes to the visa programme were announced by a presidential proclamation and have been met with swift criticism ever since. Bonta is one among several other Democratic state attorneys general who are filing dozens of lawsuits challenging a number of Trump administration policies , including his executive order restricting automatic birthright citizenship.
When asked if the Trump administration will face any legal implications for the latest visa policy, Bonta replied,“We are looking at it...we will assess whether there's a legal violation. If it's a policy that we don't agree with but it's legally sound, we won't challenge it." However, he also emphasised that the state will challenge it if it's unlawful.Also Read | US to face more shortage of doctors? Trump's H-1B visa plan raises concerns
The attorney general is currently examining whether the changes to the H-1B visa programme violate the federal Administrative Procedure Act, which prevents abrupt rule changes without a period of public notice, Bloomberg reported.How does the visa fee hike affect California?
The H-1B visa programme is particularly important for Silicon Valley's tech sector, which uses it to employ foreign workers such as skilled engineers and programmers.
Not just the tech industry but finance companies and consulting firms also rely on this programme. The changes could potentially reduce work authorisations for immigrants by as many as 5,500 a month, according to an analysis by JPMorgan Chase & Co economists.Also Read | US Senator calls to end work permits for student visa holders after H-1B fee row
“We wouldn't be here without the talent that has come to California on these visas,” Bonta said. He added that businesses and people want certainty from the government,“and you just don't get that that often, unfortunately, from the Trump administration.”
Trump's visa fee hike would drastically increase the cost of bringing workers to the country for some of the largest American companies . The H-1B programme has been widely criticised by conservative circles as they argue that recipients are displacing jobs meant for American workers.Also Read | H-1B visa fee shock: Indian companies to boost local hiring in US, says Nasscom
“You need to have a reasoned justification” for policy changes, the attorney general said.“It can't be arbitrary, it can't be capricious, and so we've brought cases on that basis quite a few times in the past, and it might be appropriate here, but we're still looking," Bloomberg reported, quoting the attorney general.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment