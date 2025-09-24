Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner's Daughter Violet Delivers UN Speech On COVID, Masks And Child Health

MENAFN - Live Mint) Violet Affleck , 19, the daughter of actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner , spoke at the United Nations on Tuesday at an event titled“Healthy Indoor Air: A Global Call to Action.” The Yale University student has been a vocal advocate for stronger public health protections, particularly mask mandates, and she used her address to issue a passionate call to action.

According to The Independent, Violet told delegates:“We are told by leaders across the board that we are the future. But when it comes to the pandemic, our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes.”

She criticized adults who“played to the relentless beat of back to normal, ignoring, downplaying, and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of long COVID”, adding that young people were denied both meaningful choice and accurate information about decisions affecting their health.

Highlighting the impact of long COVID

Violet cited research from Dr Akiko Iwasaki, noting that“the whole population is the control group, and after only five years, long COVID has surpassed asthma as the most common chronic illness in children five years and under,” The Independent reported.

Also read: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reunite for crime thriller The Rip; Teaser out

She described her fear for children facing the pandemic's lingering effects:“Children who will not know a world without debilitating pain and exhaustion, who cannot trust their bodies to play, explore, and imagine.”

“I am furious on their behalf,” Violet said.“It is a neglect of the highest order to look children in the eyes and say, 'We knew how to protect you and we didn't do it.' We have access to a technology to prevent airborne disease... and we refuse to use it,” she added.

She concluded by declaring filtered air a“human right”, comparing it to access to clean water:“We can create clean air infrastructure that is so ubiquitous and so obviously necessary, tomorrow's children don't even know why we need it.”

Continuing advocacy work

The Independent report said that last year, Violet addressed the LA County Board of Supervisors, urging them to expand coronavirus safety measures in hospitals, jails, and detention centers. She called for wider availability of free tests and treatments, stressing that mask bans do not protect the public.

Violet's parents, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who were married from 2005 to 2018, have three children together: Violet, 16-year-old Seraphina, and 13-year-old Samuel.

FAQsHow old is Violet Affleck?

She is 19 years old.

Where did Violet Affleck speak about COVID-19 protections?

She addressed the United Nations at the“Healthy Indoor Air” event.

What is Violet advocating for?

Stronger public health protections, mask mandates, and access to filtered air.

Has Violet spoken publicly about COVID before?

Yes, she addressed the LA County Board of Supervisors last year about long COVID and safety measures.