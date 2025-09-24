Navratri 2025: 8 Most Auspicious Indian Temples To Visit For Prayers, Rituals And Celebrations
Today, September 24, devotees across the country are already engaging in prayers, rituals, and temple visits, making it the perfect time to explore some of India's most revered shrines dedicated to Goddess Durga and her various forms.Vaishno Devi Temple, Jammu & Kashmir
One of India's most revered shrines, dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi. Pilgrims undertake a 12 km trek to reach the holy cave, often braving cold weather and steep paths. During Navratri , the temple sees thousands of devotees seeking blessings, with special poojas and aarti ceremonies adding to the spiritual atmosphere.Chamundeshwari Temple, Mysuru, Karnataka
Located atop Chamundi Hill, this temple honours Goddess Chamundeshwari, an incarnation of Durga. The climb of 1,000 steps is a pilgrimage in itself. Navratri celebrations here are particularly vibrant, featuring processions, devotional music, and special rituals, attracting both locals and tourists.Also Read | Navratri 2025: Stories behind each of nine forms of Goddess Durga – Navadurga Dakshineshwar Kali Temple, Kolkata, West Bengal
Situated on the banks of the Hooghly River, the temple is famous for its striking architecture and devotion to Goddess Kali. During Navratri, elaborate aartis, cultural programmes, and devotional singing fill the temple grounds, creating an atmosphere of deep spiritual fervour.Mookambika Temple, Kollur, Karnataka
Nestled in the scenic Western Ghats, this temple is dedicated to Goddess Mookambika, revered as a form of Shakti . Navratri draws thousands of devotees who perform special poojas and seek blessings for prosperity and success. The temple's serene surroundings enhance the spiritual experience.Ambaji Temple, Gujarat
One of the 51 Shakti Peethas, this temple is devoted to Goddess Amba. Navratri at Ambaji is celebrated on a grand scale, with devotees performing Garba dances, offering prayers, and taking part in traditional rituals. The entire town becomes a hub of festive energy, attracting pilgrims from across India.Mahalakshmi Temple, Kolhapur, Maharashtra
Dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi , this historic temple is a centre of devotion and spirituality. Navratri sees the temple beautifully decorated, with special aartis and cultural programmes. Pilgrims visit in large numbers to seek the goddess's blessings for wealth, health, and prosperity.Chamunda Devi Temple, Himachal Pradesh
Perched on a hill near Kangra, the temple is dedicated to Goddess Chamunda. Navratri attracts devotees who climb the hill to participate in rituals and seek blessings. The panoramic views of the surrounding mountains add a unique spiritual and scenic experience.Kamakhya Temple, Assam
A major Shakti Peetha, the Kamakhya Temple is dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya and is considered one of the most powerful centres of Shakti worship. Navratri is marked by elaborate rituals, fairs, and devotional events. Thousands of pilgrims flock to the temple, combining faith with cultural celebrations.
