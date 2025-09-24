Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Solana Sheds 12% As $112M Liquidations And Whale Transfers Test $200 Support

2025-09-24 03:17:22
(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Solana (SOL) has slumped 12% in 48 hours, dragged lower by a wave of liquidations and fading on-chain demand. The token touched a two-week low near $213, with traders now eyeing the $200–$220 support zone as critical for short-term direction.

Data from Coinglass shows over $112 million in leveraged long positions were liquidated in two days, erasing bullish bets and cooling sentiment. The cascade pushed perpetual futures funding rates to neutral levels, a sign that traders are unwilling to back aggressive upside moves.

Network Usage Slides

The price pressure coincides with a drop in Solana's on-chain engagement. Figures from Artemis indicate daily active addresses fell 28% over the past week, while network fees declined 15%.

In comparison, Ethereum posted a 28% rise in fees, suggesting stronger demand from developers and users despite broader market volatility.

Whale Activity Adds to Stress

Adding to the downside, large investors moved more than $836 million worth of SOL to major exchanges including Binance and Coinbase, according to blockchain tracking platforms.

Such transfers are often interpreted as preparation for selling, amplifying short-term market pressure.

Key Levels Ahead

With SOL hovering just above $213, traders are closely monitoring the $200 threshold. A break below could expose $184 as the next technical support.

However, some analysts believe a flush toward $200 could serve as a reset, clearing weaker positions and setting the stage for a rebound toward $260 if sentiment stabilizes.

