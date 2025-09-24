Afghanistan Futsal Team Qualifies For 2026 Asian Cup Finals With 80 Win Over Myanmar
Afghanistan's national futsal team has qualified for the final stage of the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup after thrashing Myanmar 8–0 in their second qualifying match.
The game was held on Monday, 23 September, in Myanmar, where the Afghanistan side completely outclassed their opponents with sharp attacking moves and relentless pressure.
Afghanistan's goals came from a variety of players, including Akbar Kazemi, Abbas Haidari, Reza Hossein-Pol, Hamidreza Hosseini, Mohammad Moradi, Seyed Hossein Mousavi, and Ali Amiri, while one goal was an own goal by Myanmar.
Earlier in the qualifiers, Afghanistan defeated the Maldives 10–1, giving them back-to-back dominant victories that ensured they finished top of Group H.
Led by head coach Majid Mortazavi, the national team impressed with both their attacking strength and solid teamwork, winning praise from fans and analysts alike.
With two commanding wins, Afghanistan now advances to the Asian Cup finals with confidence and momentum, marking an important step for futsal's growing popularity in the country.
The team's progress not only boosts national pride but also highlights Afghanistan's rising potential in Asian futsal, as supporters look forward to the challenges ahead in the final stage.
