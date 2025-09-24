Congresswoman Plaskett Addresses Customs Duty Executive Order 14324

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)– Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett addressed new customs duty requirements that went into effect on August 29, 2025, impacting residents across all US territories outside the Custom Zone including the US Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

“The Virgin Islands has been outside of the Customs Zone since becoming a territory of the United States. It is the discretion and authority of the Governor of the Virgin Islands to make requests to the Federal Government about inclusion or exclusion from the Customs Zone. I have said, for more than 10 years, that the Virgin Islands should determine if being outside of the Customs Zone has the same benefit that it did over 100 years ago to our Territory and residents. If not, the Governor of the Virgin Islands as the individual with authority to enter into arrangements of this nature with the Federal Government should request such change which would then require the executive branch authorization.

“All of the US territories, Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands, except for Puerto Rico which is the only US territory inside the customs zone, are experiencing the same problems following Executive Order 14324, which eliminated the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued at $800 or less. I and my family are experiencing these same shipping challenges alongside my constituents as packages are being sent. All of the members of Congress and other government officials of US Territories affected by being outside the Customs Zone are working directly with the White House to address this burdensome consequence of the Administration's order on de minimis rules. This change creates an additional unfair burden for territorial residents. Our constituents in the Virgin Islands, along with residents of Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands, should not bear disproportionate shipping costs.

“I am committed to finding solutions. As an example, this past February, I worked with the Trump Administration's US Trade Representative's Office (USTR) to provide an exemption for the US Virgin Islands and Caribbean from punitive port fees and restrictions on shipping companies that would have had the potential to skyrocket costs of imports for the Virgin Islands and other Caribbean islands. US territories from this customs duty requirement.”

Background

As of August 29, 2025, customers shipping from US territories to the United States and Puerto Rico must prepay duties before tendering packages to USPS. The US Postal Service has partnered with US Customs and Border Protection to implement the Zonos Prepay app solution, which allows customers to calculate and pay duties to CBP before visiting the Post Office. Without a Declaration ID from this system, USPS cannot accept packages for delivery to the US or Puerto Rico. The prepaid duty requirement does not apply in certain cases, including documents, goods without monetary value, gifts valued at $100 or less, items valued over $800, or returns.

