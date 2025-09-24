BVI Introduces Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2025



The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2025 seeks to transform the Virgin Islands' electoral systems by propelling modernisation, accessibility and increased transparency and accountability for registered political parties.



The Office of the Deputy Governor will lead an extensive educational campaign aimed at ensuring members of the public are fully aware of the suite of proposed changes included in the Bill, which is now before the House of Assembly.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

TORTOLA, BVI – The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2025 has been read for a first time in the House of Assembly and has been subsequently released via the Virgin Islands Official Gazette. Members of the public are invited to read the new Bill, which proposes transformative changes to the office of the supervisor of elections and elections administration in the Virgin Islands.

Supervisor of elections, Carlene Herbert, said that the Bill represents the start of a new chapter for elections in the Virgin Islands and seeks to bring the Territory in line with modern and efficient standards of operations.

“The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2025 represents a necessary stride to strengthen the systems that ensure we administer free and fair elections in the Virgin Islands; from inclusions that range from the introduction of new voting methods that increase accessibility , the establishment of an elections advisory committee; amendments to the Code of Conduct for political parties and candidates and strong guidelines around campaign financing , this Bill puts us in better positioning for a sustainable future”, Herbert said.

The Bill would also require that all parties and individuals seeking to contest elections be officially registered, provides guidance on donations, including permissible and prohibited donations and mandates the maintenance of a register of donations , which should include the names and addresses of donors.

In addition, the Bill proposes that the office of the supervisor of elections be transferred from a unit within the office of the deputy governor to a department and rebranded as the department of elections.

Persons are encouraged to review the Bill prior to its second reading and remain connected to the office of the deputy governor for additional details on the contents of the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2025 which will guide the transformation of elections in the Virgin Islands.

The post BVI introduces Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2025 appeared first on Caribbean News Global .