Grenada Tourism Authority Launches Lambie And Lobster Festival On The Sister Isles

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) ST GEORGE'S Grenada – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced the launch of the inaugural Lambie and Lobster Festival, set to take place in January 2026 on the Sister Isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The festival will spotlight the seafood and fishing heritage of the islands, placing a national focus on the people, culture, and traditions that have long sustained these vital sectors.

The Lambie and Lobster Festival marks a significant milestone in the GTA's efforts to develop and promote Carriacou and Petite Martinique as integral parts of the national tourism strategy. While Grenada has long been known internationally for its natural beauty and hospitality, this event represents a targeted initiative to increase visibility and economic opportunities for the islands in the Tri-Island State.

Programming for the January festival will begin in Carriacou, with a welcome ceremony featuring local entertainment, traditional string band music, and food prepared by island vendors. Throughout the day, visitors will be able to take part in live cooking demonstrations and boat tours highlighting the natural and cultural offerings of the area.

As part of the lead-up to the festival, the GTA held a launch event to introduce the vision behind the Lambie and Lobster Festival, provide details on the January programming, and offered guests a preview of the culinary and cultural experiences to come.

Attendees experienced live string band music by the Culture Train String Band, remarks from key stakeholders, ministers Tevin Andrews, senator Adrian Thomas and GTA's chairman, Randall Dolland. To give guests a taste of what is to come, four vendors from Carriacou, Petite Martinique, and Union Island were selected and challenged to create unique seafood dishes, which were displayed at the launch event. Their creations featured lobster salad, grilled lobster, cracked lambie and a fish-centred dish of mahi-mahi with jalapeno and pineapple salsa, all keeping the theme of the event.

“Lobster and Lambie Fest is ultimately going to be a new festival specifically designed for Carriacou and Petite Martinique. We think it's a great opportunity where we can create this new culinary festival to showcase the best that Carriacou and Petite Martinique has to offer,” said Dolland, chairman of the GTA.“ Most of the people here, make a living by the sea, and this is something we noticed and understand when you look at the impact of hurricane Beryl, and now in the rebuilding process we see that the sea, is how they're able to sustain themselves, but also drive business and drive tourism, and by that you're driving more visitors to the island, you're creating a much larger spinoff effect.”

Minister for Carriacou, Tevin Andrews, spoke on recent initiatives being undertaken in Carriacou, commended all involved parties on shining a light on the sister isles, and invited parties to attend.“Carriacou is on the right path, in the right direction, there is only one way to go from here, and it's up. So I invite all of you to Carriacou to the Lobster and Lambie festival, it is something you definitely don't want to miss.”

The event will also extend to Petite Martinique, where planned activities include fishing and filleting competitions, tug-of-war, and the popular grease-the-pole contest. These events will be community-driven and supported by local partners, reinforcing the festival's aim to highlight the everyday contributions of the people who keep the seafood and fishing industries alive on the Sister Isles.

“This festival which we are proudly launching here today, will be much more than a celebration of food, it will be a celebration of identity, a reflection of who we are as a people. Lobster and Lambie may be the headline, but this festival is about everything seafood, everything that makes Carriacou and Petite Martiniqiue unique, tempting and irresistible to the world,” said senator Adrian Thomas, minister for tourism.

The Lambie and Lobster Festival is not just a celebration of food, it is a platform to showcase the craftsmanship, cultural identity, and resilience of the Sister Isles. It underscores GTA's continued commitment to strengthening tourism throughout the entire Tri-Island State, ensuring that Carriacou and Petite Martinique are included in the nation's tourism growth and storytelling.

