Cumbria Community Foundation Welcomes New Chair

A leading Cumbrian charity has paid tribute to its Chair who has stood down after almost a decade in the role.

David Beeby stepped down as Chair of Cumbria Community Foundation this week after serving a maximum nine-year term on the board of trustees.

David chaired the award-winning grant making organisation through a period of growth and also of great uncertainty in the charity sector, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and cost of living crisis.

During David's time as Chair, the Foundation's grant making grew from £2 million per year to more than £6 million per year, and the Foundation's endowed assets grew from £15 million to over £32 million. David has been at the heart of this, supporting the board and executive team and as a fund holder and advocate for philanthropy.

The highlight, amongst many contributions, was the creation of the Better Tomorrows Fund. Inspired by the difficulties facing young people after the pandemic, David worked with staff from the Foundation, Cumbria Youth Alliance and Francis Scott Trust to develop the Fund and raise money. This is used to make grants to pay for professional youth work training and funding for employment of new youth workers. Since its launch, the scheme has trained more than 50 accredited youth workers, funded over 50 new youth work roles, and helped more than 5,000 young people across Cumbria.

Cumbria Community Foundation Chief Executive Andy Beeforth said:“We are all extremely grateful to David for his passion, wisdom, commitment and generosity in the role of Chair.

“David saw firsthand that young people in our communities were facing unprecedented challenges and set out to do something about it, creating the life-changing Better Tomorrows programme. He has also helped dozens of projects supporting children and young people across the county through grants from his own family fund which he very generously set up with the community foundation.

“In addition, he has been a business mentor for the Foundation's Positive Enterprise programme which supports young entrepreneurs, and devoted much time to meeting groups throughout the county to better understand the vital role they play in our communities.

“We would like to thank David for all he has done as Chair of the Community Foundation, and all the good work he will continue to do through Better Tomorrows and the Beeby Family Fund, addressing the ongoing need in our communities.”

David Beeby said:“Cumbria Community Foundation really helps to connect people who care with causes that matter in so many wonderful and inspirational ways. It has been a joy to be a part of that journey over the last nine years.

“I would like to express a heartfelt personal thanks to all of our wonderful donors, large and small, to our fantastic staff and volunteers who ensure the funds are put to good work and to the thousands of inspiring people who work and volunteer in the wide range of charitable organisations that help so many people and undoubtedly help to make Cumbria a better place. It has been a real privilege to meet so many wonderful people across Cumbria.”

A new Chair was formally appointed at the Community Foundation's board meeting on Tuesday – Myles Thompson, of Great Salkeld, near Penrith. Myles is a former Chartered accountant and audit partner with KPMG, a trustee of the Lake District Calvert Trust and member of Carlisle Cathedral finance committee.

Myles said:“I am honoured to have been appointed as Chair of Cumbria Community Foundation. The Foundation is a wonderful organisation that does so much to support the communities across Cumbria. I am looking forward to finding out more about the great organisations that the Foundation supports and to meet our many supporters across the county.

“I would like to thank David Beeby for his dedication to the Foundation over the last nine years. He has left it in great shape to meet our strategic priorities set out in our 2023 to 2028 strategy.”