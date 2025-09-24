Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To San Antonio Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCHERTZ, Texas, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest San Antonio-area community, Toll Brothers at Windborne , is coming soon to Schertz, Texas. This Toll Brothers neighborhood will include a collection of modern single-family homes on expansive 100-foot-wide home sites just a 20-minute drive from downtown San Antonio. The community, located at Graytown and Ivy Manor in Schertz, is anticipated to open for sale later this fall 2025.

Toll Brothers at Windborne will showcase a collection of dynamic, one- and two-story floor plans with 3 to 5 bedrooms including first-floor primary bedroom suites, exceptional outdoor living spaces, and sophisticated personalization opportunities. The community will feature six luxury home designs with Hill Country and Modern Farmhouse exterior architectural styles and floor plans ranging from 2,431 to 3,913+ square feet, each designed to meet the needs of today's discerning home shoppers. Pricing is anticipated to start from the low $500,000s.









“With large 100-foot-wide home sites and luxurious homes that have been expertly designed with premier finishes already included, Toll Brothers at Windborne will offer residents luxury living in one of the San Antonio area's most desirable communities,” said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio.

Residents will enjoy a variety of onsite amenities in the community including a park, walking trails, and a playground. The community is situated just minutes from Randolph Air Force Base and Fort Sam Houston, home of Brooke Army Medical Center, offering convenience for military families. Residents will enjoy easy access to charming local shops and restaurants, as well as all the entertainment found in downtown San Antonio just a short, 20-minute drive away.

For more information on Toll Brothers communities in the San Antonio area, and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at Windborne, call (877) 500-0508 or visit .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

