Sun Siyam Marks 35 Years With Culture-Led Brand Transformation

MALDIVES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sun Siyam unveils a milestone transformation as it celebrates 35 years of Maldivian hospitality. The brand (re)volution introduces a bold, new brand statement anchored in The Home of the Maldivian Spirit, reinforcing the group's position as one of the Maldives' most culturally authentic resort operators. The transformation elevates guests' journeys with new Signature Experiences.A single identity now unites the group's five Maldivian resorts and its Sri Lankan retreat under The House of Siyam. To help guests and partners navigate the portfolio, each property is now grouped under three distinct collections: Luxury, Lifestyle, and Privé.Luxury Collection: elevated by the elements and steeped in the sublime, this is the highest caliber of island indulgence. Sun Siyam Iru Fushi now leads the Luxury Collection, offering premium exclusivity and a perfect sun-soaked paradise.Lifestyle Collection: vibrant, energetic and designed for dreamlike adventure. The Lifestyle resorts are Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Siyam World, brimming with entertainment, recreation, and a wide mix of experiences for families, friends, and couples alike.Privé Collection: intimate barefoot hideaways where privacy and bespoke comforts come first. Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka form the Privé Collection, romantic havens for travelers seeking soulful escapes.Central to this evolution are a series of Signature Experiences, designed to showcase Maldivian heritage and bring imagination into every stay. Guests will be able to immerse themselves in Maldivian Roots, weekly culinary and cultural journeys celebrating heritage through story and flavor. They can book the Maldives' first overwater photo studio, the Insta Villa, for envy-inducing moments in luxury surroundings. And, they can join the island's most vibrant scene at the Sun Siyam Beach Club, where afternoons of relaxed lounging turn into evenings of dancing under glowing, tangerine skies. Additional new experiences include the Wow Welcome, a traditional Maldivian greeting once guests arrive, Plant Based Bliss for vegans and vegetarians, and Moonlit Cinemas for guests to unwind and enjoy a film.Reflecting on this milestone, Hon. Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, Founder, Owner & Managing Director, said,“When we founded Sun Siyam in 1990, and later opened our first resort in 1998, our goal was simple, to share the warmth of our islands and our people with the world. This transformation keeps that soul alive while giving us the space to innovate for the next generation of free-spirited travelers.”Deepak Booneady, Chief Executive Officer, added:“This rebrand is not just about design, it is about experience. It is about cultural authenticity, purpose-driven hospitality, and creating moments that spark joy. With the Maldives' widest choice of villas, the region's most generous premium all-inclusive plan, and now our Signature Experiences, we are setting the stage for the future of island travel.”.The group selected JHAGGER&CO as lead brand advisors, driving a year-long project that began with in-depth audience research and an internal reset of vision, purpose, and values; Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero, Founders and Creative Directors of London based StudioSixty7, to refine, restyle and refresh interior environments; and Maldives hospitality pioneer, Dominik Ruhl, who helped the team to develop and implement new operational standards as well as signature experiences. With the execution by the island operations team, General Managers and Resort Managers, led by VP of Operations at Sun Siyam, Abdulla Thamheed, as well as Sun Siyam's brand sales, marketing, and public relation teams, the result is a warm vibrant design system that retains its Maldivian soul while embracing a contemporary edge.About Sun Siyam ResortsFounded in 1990 by Hon. Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, Sun Siyam Resorts is a proudly Maldivian hospitality group built on a deep connection to the islands and their people. From its humble beginnings, shaped by a culture of open-hearted hospitality where every visitor was welcomed as family, the group has grown to become one of the Maldives' most sought-after resort brands.The resort journey began with the opening of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef in 1998, followed by steady expansion to a collection of six properties across the Maldives and Sri Lanka, including its newest addition, Siyam World, launched in 2021. Unified under The House of Siyam, the portfolio spans three collections: Luxury (Sun Siyam Iru Fushi), Lifestyle (Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Siyam World), and Privé (Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, and Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka).Anchored in the brand purpose The Home of the Maldivian Spirit, Sun Siyam blends heartfelt island soul with imaginative Signature Experiences such as Insta Villa, the Maldives' first over-water photo studio, and Maldivian Roots, a weekly celebration of heritage and flavor. Every booking also supports marine conservation and community initiatives through the Sun Siyam Cares program.

