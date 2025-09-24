Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Govt Imposes Import Curbs On Certain Silver Jewellery Till March Next Year

2025-09-24 03:15:30
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational photo

New Delhi- The government on Wednesday imposed import restrictions on certain silver jewellery till March 31 next year, according to a notification.

The move was aimed at curbing imports of silver in the name of unstudied jewellery from Thailand. India has a free trade agreement with Asean (Association of SouthEast Asian nations). Thailand is a member of this-10 nation group.

“Import policy has been amended from free to restricted with immediate effect till March 31, 2026,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Goods under the restriction category need a licence from the government.

