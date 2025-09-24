Pezeshkian: US, Israel Strikes Dealt Blow To Global Trust

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday condemned U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran last June as a“grievous blow” to regional peace and international trust, in his first U.N. appearance since the 12-day Israel-Iran conflict.

Speaking as Tehran faces the imminent reinstatement of U.N. sanctions over its nuclear program, Pezeshkian accused Washington and Tel Aviv of deliberately undermining diplomacy, while European powers warned that sanctions will“snap back” Sunday unless a last-minute deal is reached.

Speaking to world leaders in New York, Dr Pezeshkian accused Washington and Tel Aviv of deliberately undermining ongoing diplomatic efforts through military escalation.“The attacks killed commanders, women, children, scientists, and national elites, while also damaging internationally-monitored facilities,” he said, describing the strikes as“a black record of crimes” committed under the pretext of regional security.

Pezeshkian accused Washington and Tel Aviv of deliberately undermining negotiations through military escalation.

The Iranian president emphasized that the strikes represented“a grave betrayal of diplomacy and a weakening of efforts to establish peace and stability,” further highlighting the impact on international trust.

He said the strikes constitute“a black record of crimes” carried out under the pretext of preserving regional security.

Pezeshkian's visit coincides with a critical deadline for Tehran to reach a diplomatic agreement with European nations to avert the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions. France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have triggered the“snapback mechanism,” which will automatically resume sanctions if no agreement is reached by Sunday, further restricting Iranian assets abroad, halting arms deals, and penalising the country's ballistic missile program.

President repeated that his country was not seeking nuclear weapons pointing to an edict by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“I hereby declare once more before this assembly that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb,” Pezeshkian told the UN.

“The one disturbing peace and stability in the region is Israel, but Iran is the one that gets punished,” he said.

Before his arrival in New York, any potential diplomatic engagement by Pezeshkian and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was complicated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who rejected direct nuclear talks with the United States. Ayatollah Khamenei called U.S. proposals“a diktat” rather than genuine negotiations, asserting that Washington aims to impose closure of Iran's nuclear activities and enrichment programs.