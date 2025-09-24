Coalition Demand Urgent Action After Trump's Dismissal Of Climate Change At UNGA

Representational photo

New Delhi- Hours after US President Donald Trump dismissed climate change as“the greatest con job”, a coalition of countries pushing for stronger climate action on Wednesday said that the urgency of international cooperation has never been greater and warned that ignoring science risks“irreversible catastrophe.”

The High Ambition Coalition in a statement hours before UN Secretary-General António Guterres' Climate Summit in New York said that global emissions must peak now and rapidly decline to net zero by 2050 if“we are to have a fighting chance to avoid the worst.”

“As we approach the tenth anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the creation of the High Ambition Coalition, the urgency of international climate action has never been greater. Climate change is being felt worldwide. People, particularly those already vulnerable, are experiencing devastating loss and damage,” the group said in a statement at the UNGA in New York.

The HAC reminded the governments scientists' warning that we are reaching limits on our ability to adapt to climate change.

“As we approach the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold, we face tipping points that threaten to throw our planet into an even greater and irreversible catastrophe,” read the statement signed by energy, climate and foreign ministers of 14 countries, including Germany and the UK, and the European Commission.