3 People Shot At Immigration Facility In Dallas Shooter Dead

Representational Photo

Dallas- Three people have been shot at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas and the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the agency's director said.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed the shooting during an interview on CNN on Wednesday.

“It could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees,” Lyons said of those who were shot.“At this point, we're still working through that.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said details were still emerging, but the agency was confirming there were“multiple injuries and fatalities” at the field office. Noem said the motive remained unclear, but noted there has been an uptick in targeting of ICE agents.

Dozens of emergency vehicles were seen along a highway near the facility.

The ICE facility is along Interstate 35 East, just southwest of Dallas Love Field, a large commercial airport serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, and just blocks from hotels catering to airport travellers.

Traffic cameras near the scene showed six lanes of a normally busy freeway empty, with cars and semitrailers ground to a halt on an interstate exit.