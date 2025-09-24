AI Joins List Of Global Challenges On Agenda For UN Meeting

Representational Photo

United Nations- Artificial intelligence is joining the list of big and complex global challenges that world leaders and diplomats will tackle at this week's annual high-level United Nations meet-up.

Since the AI boom kicked off with ChatGPT's debut about three years ago, the technology's breathtaking capabilities have amazed the world. Tech companies have raced to develop bigger and better AI systems even as experts warn of its risks, including existential threats like engineered pandemics and large-scale disinformation, and call for safeguards.

The UN's adoption of a new governance architecture is the latest and biggest effort to rein in AI. Previous multilateral efforts, including three AI summits organised by Britain, South Korea and France, have resulted only in non-binding pledges.

Last month, the General Assembly adopted a resolution to set up two key bodies on AI - a global forum and an independent scientific panel of experts - in a milestone move to shepherd global governance efforts for the technology.

On Wednesday, a UN Security Council meeting will convene an open debate on the issue. Among the questions to be addressed: How can the Council help ensure the responsible application of AI to comply with international law and support peace processes and conflict prevention?