Muslims Should Leave Ayodhya, Will Not Allow Construction Of Mosque: BJP Leader


2025-09-24 03:15:27
File photo of BJP Leader Vinay Katiyar

Ayodhya (UP)- BJP leader Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday said Muslims should leave Ayodhya district, asserting that the construction of any mosque would not be allowed in the temple town.

Katiyar, who was a part of the Ram Mandir movement, made the controversial remarks at a press conference here when asked about the local authority rejecting Dhannipur mosque plan over pending NOCs.

“No mosque in lieu of the Babri Masjid or any other mosque will be allowed in Ayodhya,” he said.

“They (Muslims) have no right to stay here. We are going to exclude them from Ayodhya at any cost and will celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm after that,” he added.

