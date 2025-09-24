Pak Teenager Gets 100 Year Jail For Killing Four Family Members

Representational photo

Lahore- A Pakistani teenager was sentenced to 100 years in jail by a local court on Wednesday for brutally killing his mother, a brother and two sisters in a fit of rage over the issue of playing online PUBG games in 2022.

“Additional Sessions Judge, Lahore, Riaz Ahmed handed down 100-year imprisonment on four counts to Zain Ali, 17, and also imposed a fine of PkR 4 million for his offence,” a court official told PTI.

The court announced the verdict in light of the evidence and witnesses produced by the prosecution.

In his verdict, the judge said that due to Zain's age, he was given four life sentences – 25 years for each murder – instead of capital punishment, the official added.

The sentences – 25 years jail term each on four counts – will run concurrently.

A resident of the densely populated Kahna area of Lahore, Zain, then 14, was a diehard PUBG player spending most of his time in his room playing the online game and often got admonished by his mother, Nahid Mubarak, for wasting time.

He often turned aggressive after failing to achieve the given targets in the game. On the day of the incident in 2022, Zain“lost his senses after he missed a target while playing the game for hours and also got a snub from his mother,” police told the court.

The teenager got hold of his mother's pistol and went to her room, where she was asleep.“He shot dead his mother, 45, his elder brother Taimur, 20, and two sisters, Mahnoor, 15, and Jannat, 10, influenced by the game,” police said.